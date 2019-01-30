Handheld Launches a New Ultra-rugged Android Phablet, the Nautiz X6

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8486751-handheld-ultra-rugged-phablet-nautiz-x6/

The new Nautiz X6 Android phablet is ideal for industrial and field applications, with the reliability to perform in challenging conditions, and specialized accessories professional users require. With the MaxGo Android software suite, an IP67 rating and a lightweight, ultra-mobile design, the Nautiz X6 delivers a trailblazing combination of practicality and productivity.

The ultra-rugged new Nautiz X6 offers:

An 8-core processor and Android 8.0 (Oreo) operating system.

Superior u-blox NEO-M8N receiver for precise navigation using GPS, GLONASS, Galileo or BeiDou.

Optional high-quality, high-speed 2D imager.

4G/LTE Android phone functionality.

Dual cameras, including 13-megapixel rear-facing, and 5-megapixel front-facing.

Google GMS for Play Store and Google Maps app access.

A sunlight-readable, 6-inch capacitive multi-touch display with super-hardened Gorilla Glass.

IP67 ruggedness rating for waterproof, dust-tight performance, plus a broad operating-temperature range.

Multiple accessories for efficient field work in a variety of industries.

The Nautiz X6 comes with Handheld's proprietary MaxGo software suite for Android and meets the needs of businesses with teams of workers in the field. MaxGo quickly applies universal settings to multiple devices, and also allows custom application access for more efficient and safe use of the device.

The Nautiz X6 is designed for use in the most challenging outdoor and industrial environments. This rugged phablet is MIL-STD-810G tested for drops, vibrations, humidity, extreme temperatures and varying altitudes. And the 8000 mAh battery will run for a full shift and beyond, even with heavy use.

"With its combination of military-level ruggedness, IP67 rating and wide range of operating temperatures, the Nautiz X6 is exactly the rugged device our customers have been asking for," says Johan Hed, Handheld Group director of product management. "The key to being a rugged handheld leader is listening to what customers really want. They've asked for an ultra-rugged phablet, and with the Nautiz X6 we're delivering the form factor and performance they're looking for."

Nautiz X6 orders can be placed immediately for shipment in February.

Handheld Group is a manufacturer and global supplier of rugged mobile computers, handhelds and tablets. Handheld and partners worldwide deliver mobility solutions to businesses within geomatics, logistics, forestry, public transportation, utilities, construction, maintenance, mining, military and security. Handheld Group, headquartered in Sweden, has subsidiaries in Finland, the U.K., the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Australia and the USA. Learn more at http://www.handheldgroup.com

