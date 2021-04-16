Handheld Marijuana Medical Vaporizer Market are expected to top US$ 26 Bn in 2031- Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaporizing using electronic devices and conventional smoking are the two methods of marijuana consumption. Portability, flexibility, and temperature control features have led to the shift of consumers toward handheld vaporizers from conventional methods, which has boosted demand for handheld marijuana medical vaporizers. Vaping devices as well as e-cigarettes are prominent devices that are preferred by a large part of the population, especially by the younger generation, which is significantly aiding market expansion.

Prominent players are now diversifying into other profitable segments; metered medical vaporizers being a classic example. Companies in the vaporizer industry are diversifying their portfolios and focusing on high-end products, along with profitable categories with rising demand. Demand for portable products is at an all-time high, especially because the millennial population. Demand for metered vaporizers from European countries is visibly increasing, and the main factors paving way for this demand are growing consumer awareness of metered dosages coupled with initiatives by vaporizers manufacturers to replace non-metered with metered variants.

On the back of these factors, global sales of handheld marijuana medical vaporizers are expected to top US$ 26 Bn in 2031. According to the report by Persistence Market Research, the market is estimated to register an impressive CAGR of close to 22% during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Request for sample PDF of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32415

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The handheld marijuana medical vaporizer market is projected to expand 8.5X in value over the next ten years.

The market is considerably fragmented, resulting in moderate bargaining power for customers, due to a large number of players in the market. Key market players are involved in marking their presence through partnerships with leading global players.

Persistence Market Research identifies North America as the largest market for handheld marijuana medical vaporizers, with a share of more than half of the global market, followed by Europe .

as the largest market for handheld marijuana medical vaporizers, with a share of more than half of the global market, followed by . Portable vaporizers is the dominating category in the global handheld marijuana medical vaporizer market. Desktop is, however, anticipated to experience higher demand growth over the forecast period.

Non-metered handheld marijuana medical vaporizers dominate the market, mainly because of their affordable cost.

Sales of handheld marijuana medical vaporizers across the U.S. are slated to expand, in value, at a CAGR of close to 24% from 2021 to 2031, while that in the U.K at over 24%.

For more query ask an expert: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/32415

"Apart from medicinal usage, vaporizers are also being allowed for recreational purposes in some countries. Canada has legalised the consumption of recreational marijuana, and such measures are aiding market expansion," says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

COVID-19 Impact on Market

With the onset of COVID- 19, use of cannabis has boomed during the lockdown period at a rapid pace. The COVID-19 pandemic saw an evident shift toward increased manufacturing of vaporizers. Companies restructured their production capacity for each category, according to demand-side trends. However, exports were restricted fearing the spread of infection, and hence, vaporizer manufacturers experienced a setback in their overseas business. Import of raw materials was also affected owing to varying country policies, challenging the manufacture of vaporizers.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32415

Key Market Players

The report underlines groundbreaking insights into the competitive scenario of the handheld marijuana medical vaporizer market, along with highlights of differential strategies used by manufacturers. Some of the key players identified across the value chain include Storz & Bickel GmbH & Co. KG (Herbalizer Vaporizer), 7th Floor Vaporizers (Da Buddha Vaporizer), Vapir Rise Vaporizer, Storz & Bickel GmbH & Co. KG, DAVINCI, Boundless Technologies LLC (Tera), Hound Labs, Inc., Syqe Medical, Resolve Digital Health, Vapium Inc., Target Group Inc. (Wisp), Puffco, Ardent, ARIZER, FIREFLY, DAVINCI, Arizer Company, PAX Labs, Inc., PressPart, and Merxine.

Know More about Report Inclusions

Persistence Market Research published a new market report on the handheld marijuana medical vaporizer market, covering global industry analysis of 2016-2020 and forecasts for 2021 to 2031. This research report provides compelling insights on the basis of product type, charger type, feature, and end user, across all major regions of the world.

The report also includes forecast and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. It also addresses the restraints that are projected to hinder market growth, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in the market.

Browse Research Release at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-reports.asp

Browse End-to-end Market: Consumer Goods

Related Reports:

Vaporizer Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/vaporizer-market.asp

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/vaporizer-market.asp Conduction Vaporizers Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/conduction-vaporizers-market.asp

About Persistence Market Research

Overview:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.