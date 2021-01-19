Handicare Launches New AP-Series Portable Ceiling Lifts

Built from the ground up, the AP-Series uses breakthrough engineering to achieve an all-new benchmark never found in the industry. Feature sets that include the SafeGuard Hook and ActiveSense Tilt Detection combine to make a product with unsurpassed safety. The heavy-duty smart batteries used in the AP-Series provides more lifting capability on a single charge. All this technology is encased in a portable lightweight package that can move room to room with ease.

"We're excited to bring this easy to use, portable ceiling lift to the market." said Randi Binstock, President of Patient Handling for Handicare North America. "With its unparalleled safety features and improved battery technology, home caregivers and their loved ones can achieve greater accessibility along with peace of mind."

Handicare's portfolio of patient handling products promotes a safer care environment. The all-new AP-Series is just one of many products from Handicare that is making everyday life easier for our customers.

Consumers will be able to purchase the AP-Series starting today from Handicare's extensive dealer network across North America

Key Features and Benefits of the Handicare AP-Series Portable Ceiling Lifts:

Industry leading heavy-duty smart battery offering up to 175% more lift cycles on a single charge compared to previous generation portable lifts.

The unique SafeGuard Hook minimizes sling loop migration, providing users an extra sense of safety and security.

ActiveSense Tilt Detection alerts caregivers through audible warnings and stops the AP-Series when users are lifted at unsafe angles during transfers.

Available in two models featuring a safe working load (SWL) of 300 and 450 lbs designed to accommodate any lifting situation.

The AP-450 version features a full color digital handset displaying active status, full life data and diagnostics.

Reinforced antimicrobial strap provides reduced infection risks and increased durability while providing caregivers with a visual indicator for strap replacement.

Lightweight and easily portable, can be moved room to room with little effort.

For more information on the AP-Series please visit our website: http://www.handicareusa.com

About Handicare

Handicare offers solutions to increase the independence of disabled or elderly people, and to facilitate for their care providers and family. The offering encompasses a comprehensive range of curved and straight stairlifts, transfer, lifting and repositioning aids and vehicle adaptations. Handicare is a global company with sales in some 40 countries and is one of the market leaders in this field. The head office is in Stockholm, Sweden and manufacturing and assembly is located at four sites distributed across North America, Asia, and Europe. In the twelve-month period to September 2020, revenue amounted to MEUR 208 and the adjusted EBITA margin was 6.3%. Employees amounted to approximately 900 and the share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, www.handicaregroup.com.

