Handlery Hotel San Diego Wants to Help "Celebrate Your Independence" For $99/Night As Property Reopens to Guests On Wednesday, July 1

San Diego's many popular beaches, boardwalks and restaurants are now open, and area attractions including San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park roar back to life on Saturday, June 20.

"No matter where you live across California, we've all felt the impact of COVID-19 and have had to make many adjustments in our lives as a result," said Jon Handlery, president of Handlery Hotels, Inc. "Here at Handlery Hotel San Diego, we've been hard at work to prepare for the first vacation getaway of the year. We're so excited to celebrate the freedom to travel and celebrate July Fourth. We encourage guests to take a dip in the pool and see San Diego's beautiful sights. We're also proud to offer guests a "buy now, travel whenever you like" flexibility for a getaway whenever they choose."

Celebrate Your Independence Package – only $99

To kick off the return to leisure travel, Handlery Hotels is offering a special "Celebrate Your Independence" package for stays between July 1-4. The $99 package, which does not include tax/service fees and must be booked at sd.handlery.com or via phone at (800) 676-6567, includes:

Complimentary parking with unlimited in and out privileges

Two complimentary beverages upon check-in

Welcome sand pail of summertime treats, including both sweet and savory selections

Complimentary bottled water

Red/white/blue masks, beach balls, pool toys, American flags and electric sparklers

$20 gas card

gas card 10% discount to Macy's

Complimentary Wi-Fi and use of the fitness center and business center

Free stay for your canine companion under 40 lbs. (a $25 value)

About Handlery Hotels' Commitment to Clean

All areas of the Handlery Hotel San Diego have been fully cleaned and disinfected according to local health guidelines. A strict cleaning process taking place throughout the day further ensures the health and safety of our guests and staff. For more information on our health and safety protocols, please visit www.handlery.com.

About Handlery Hotel San Diego

Handlery Hotel San Diego is a contemporary, full-service property featuring 217 guestrooms and suites, onsite dining, a cocktail lounge and weekly live entertainment. Among the amenities of the family owned-and operated hotel: outdoor heated pool and hot tub, fitness room, 42,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor event space, Handlery Hotel San Diego also offers full-service catering, convention and wedding planning services, as well as a landscaped outdoor wedding or event venue which seats up to 400. For more information, please visit sd.handlery.com or call (800) 676-6567.

About Handlery Hotels, Inc.

Handlery Hotels is California's oldest family-owned hotel company, serving guests for nearly 100 years. Two premier properties welcome guests visiting both northern and southern California: Handlery Union Square Hotel in San Francisco and Handlery Hotel San Diego. Frequent guests can take advantage of the Handlery Rewards program, which offers one free night after every 10 nights you stay between either California location. For more information, please visit www.handlery.com.

MEDIA, PLEASE NOTE: For more information, including an interview with Jon Handlery, please contact David Cumpston/Landis Communications (LCI) at (415) 902-4461 or [email protected].

