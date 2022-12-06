Handling and lifting equipment market to grow by 2.71% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Growth of the Construction Sector will Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Handling and lifting equipment market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Handling and Lifting Equipment Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, Including American Crane and Equipment Corp., Cargotec Corp., Columbus McKinnon Corp., Daifuku Co. Ltd., Escorts Ltd., Haulotte Group, Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc., KITO Corp., Komatsu Ltd., Konecranes, Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Manitex International Inc., SANY Group, Shandong Dahan Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., among others

15+, Including American Crane and Equipment Corp., Cargotec Corp., Columbus McKinnon Corp., Daifuku Co. Ltd., Escorts Ltd., Haulotte Group, Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc., KITO Corp., Komatsu Ltd., Konecranes, Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Manitex International Inc., SANY Group, Shandong Dahan Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application, Product, and Geography

To understand more about the handling and lifting equipment market, request a sample report

In 2017, the handling and lifting equipment market was valued at USD 73.31 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 31.33 billion. The handling and lifting equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 18.2 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.08% according to Technavio.

Handling and lifting equipment market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a report sample!

Handling and lifting equipment market - Vendor Insights

The global handling and lifting equipment market is fragmented. The market comprises some well-established vendors that design and produce handling and lifting equipment for various industries. These vendors are continuously working toward developing stronger and more innovative designs for their customers. During the forecast period, prominent vendors are expected to increase their focus on adopting digital solutions such as telematics to increase the efficiency of handling and lifting equipment. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

American Crane and Equipment Corp. - The company offers clean room hoist and cranes which are designed to carry out lifting and lowering the load in contaminant-free environment.

Cargotec Corp. - The company offers handling and lifting equipment that is designed to be used in ports, terminals, distribution centers, and various industries.

Daifuku Co. Ltd. - The company offers mini-load automated storage and retrieval system which is designed to carry small loads require in logistics operations.

Handling and lifting equipment market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers:

Growth of construction sector

Growing adoption of automation in manufacturing process

Rapid growth in e-commerce retail

Key Challenges:

Fluctuating prices of raw materials

Increasing availability of second-hand and counterfeit equipment

Shortage of skilled operators

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The handling and lifting equipment market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategies

Analyze competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio - Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this handling and lifting equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the handling and lifting equipment market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa .

, , , and the and . Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of handling and lifting equipment market vendors.

Related Reports:

The automated material handling equipment market share in US is expected to increase by USD 1.51 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.97%. The advanced automation of processing plants is notably driving the automated material handling equipment market growth in US, although factors such as complexity in the usage of automated material handling equipment may impede the market growth.

is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.97%. The advanced automation of processing plants is notably driving the automated material handling equipment market growth in US, although factors such as complexity in the usage of automated material handling equipment may impede the market growth. The automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market share in APAC is expected to increase by USD 3.92 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.36%. The rapid automation of processing plants is notably driving the automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market growth in APAC, although factors such as complexity in the usage of AMHE may impede the market growth.

Handling and Lifting Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 181 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 18.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 2.71 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Crane and Equipment Corp., Cargotec Corp., Columbus McKinnon Corp., Daifuku Co. Ltd., Escorts Ltd., Haulotte Group, Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc., KITO Corp., Komatsu Ltd., Konecranes, Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Manitex International Inc., SANY Group, Shandong Dahan Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Terex Corp., The Manitowoc Co. Inc., XCMG Group, and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global handling and lifting equipment market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global handling and lifting equipment market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 E-commerce - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on E-commerce - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on E-commerce - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on E-commerce - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on E-commerce - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Automotive and railway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Automotive and railway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Automotive and railway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Automotive and railway - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Automotive and railway - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Aviation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Aviation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Aviation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Aviation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Aviation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Cranes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Cranes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Cranes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Cranes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Cranes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Forklifts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Forklifts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Forklifts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Forklifts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Forklifts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Conveyor systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Conveyor systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Conveyor systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Conveyor systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Conveyor systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Hoists - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Hoists - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Hoists - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Hoists - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Hoists - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 76: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 77: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 79: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 107: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 117: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 119: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 121: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 122: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 123: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 124: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 125: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 126: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 127: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 American Crane and Equipment Corp.

Exhibit 128: American Crane and Equipment Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 129: American Crane and Equipment Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: American Crane and Equipment Corp. - Key offerings

12.4 Cargotec Corp.

Exhibit 131: Cargotec Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Cargotec Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Cargotec Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Cargotec Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Cargotec Corp. - Segment focus

12.5 Columbus McKinnon Corp.

Exhibit 136: Columbus McKinnon Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Columbus McKinnon Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Columbus McKinnon Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Columbus McKinnon Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 140: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 Escorts Ltd.

Exhibit 145: Escorts Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Escorts Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Escorts Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Escorts Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 Haulotte Group

Exhibit 149: Haulotte Group - Overview



Exhibit 150: Haulotte Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Haulotte Group - Key offerings

12.9 Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc.

Exhibit 152: Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Komatsu Ltd.

Exhibit 156: Komatsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Komatsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Komatsu Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 159: Komatsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Komatsu Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Konecranes

Exhibit 161: Konecranes - Overview



Exhibit 162: Konecranes - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Konecranes - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Konecranes - Segment focus

12.12 Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH

Exhibit 165: Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 166: Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 168: Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH - Key offerings

12.13 SANY Group

Exhibit 169: SANY Group - Overview



Exhibit 170: SANY Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: SANY Group - Key offerings

12.14 Terex Corp.

Exhibit 172: Terex Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Terex Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 174: Terex Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: Terex Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 The Manitowoc Co. Inc.

Exhibit 176: The Manitowoc Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 177: The Manitowoc Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 178: The Manitowoc Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 179: The Manitowoc Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 180: The Manitowoc Co. Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 XCMG Group

Exhibit 181: XCMG Group - Overview



Exhibit 182: XCMG Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 183: XCMG Group - Key offerings

12.17 Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 184: Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 185: Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 186: Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 187: Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 188: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 189: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 190: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 191: Research methodology



Exhibit 192: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 193: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 194: List of abbreviations



About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio