Hands-On Labs Webinar Will Discuss Advantages of Teaching Science Lab Courses Online

DENVER, Sept. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hands-On Labs (HOL), the pioneer in science distance education, will present a webinar next week entitled "HOLcloud™: Making Online Teaching Easy."

Dr. James W. Brown and Prof. Marc LaBella, long-time members of the Hands-On Labs Advisory Board, will join the company's lead scientist Dr. Duane Cagle to discuss their experiences and successes teaching online science lab courses using HOL's online education platform HOLcloud™.

Two presentations of the webinar are scheduled:

Tuesday, Oct. 2 , at 9 a.m. PST

, at Wednesday, Oct. 3 , at 11 a.m. PST

Webinar registration can be completed on the Hands-On Labs website: https://holscience.com/webinars/.

Dr. Brown and Prof. LaBella have more than 75 years of combined experience teaching college-level science courses. Both instructors will share their insights and offer best practices on teaching with HOL science kits and the internet-based HOLcloud™ learning platform.

"We've seen the demand for online science education grow tremendously over the last decade. Instructors want flexibility when teaching online courses. HOLcloud provides that flexibility," Dr. Brown stated.

Added Prof. LaBella, "Hands-On Labs has simplified the transition from traditional classroom teaching to online teaching. The system connects to your campus LMS and the user-friendly platform makes it very easy to build courses."

The webinar is planned to run 60 minutes and will discuss:

The ease and efficiency of creating and managing science lab courses online from one centralized location.

How instructors can teach lab science courses online with curriculum, experiments and automatic reports already loaded into the existing LMS.

How effective interactive online courses can increase student engagement and improve learning outcomes.

For more information and to register for the webinar, visit www.HOLscience.com/webinars/.

About Hands-On Labs

Hands-On Labs (HOLscience.com), the pioneer and leading provider of online science learning, is changing the way education is created, delivered and consumed around the world regardless of location, time zone or device. HOL's internet-based learning platform HOLcloud™, in conjunction with laboratory-quality LabPaq™ science kits delivered directly to students, provide modern science pedagogy and interactive lab experiments that mirror the classroom lab experience.

