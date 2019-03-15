Hands-On Preservation Event Encourages Volunteers To Clean Up Battlefield Parks And Historic Sites

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Volunteers of all ages and abilities can give back to their local communities and honor our nation's vibrant history by joining the American Battlefield Trust on Saturday, April 6, for Park Day 2019. Park Day is an annual, hands-on preservation event devoted to restoring our nation's battlefields and historic sites. To date, 160 sites in 32 states and the District of Columbia are scheduled to participate in Park Day this year.

Projects encompass historically significant areas throughout the nation — from Gettysburg, Pa., to Modesto, Calif. — and maximize the opportunity to help keep America's hallowed grounds and outdoor classrooms looking their best. And, since many underfunded sites depend on volunteers for routine maintenance and upkeep, Park Day participants make it possible to implement projects often overlooked or delayed due to budget and staff constraints.

"Park Day volunteers are critically important to historic sites that must balance basic maintenance needs with limited budgets and small staffs," American Battlefield Trust President James Lighthizer said. "Visitors really do notice the difference our volunteers make. We are honored to play our part in keeping some of America's most treasured landscapes and related resources clean, open and accessible for the enjoyment of all people."

Since 1996, thousands of community-minded citizens — including Boy and Girl Scouts, ROTC units and youth groups — have participated in Park Day. Activities range from building trails and fences to raking leaves and painting. Park Day is a great opportunity for history lovers and concerned citizens to give back to their local communities. Participants receive official Park Day T-shirts, and may have the chance to hear a local historian talk about the unique role of their Park Day site in our national story. In 2018, nearly 7,000 volunteers donated more than 25,000 service hours to 160 sites throughout the country.

The American Battlefield Trust is dedicated to preserving America's hallowed battlegrounds and educating the public about what happened there and why it matters today. The nonprofit, nonpartisan organization has protected more than 50,000 acres associated with the Revolutionary War, War of 1812 and Civil War. Learn more at www.battlefields.org.

For a longer version of release, visit Battlefields.org/news; for a list of Park Day sites, visit Battlefields.org/parkday.

