Hands-On Science Camp Goes Virtual at the California Science Center

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Science Center has presented Hands-On Science Camp to generations of young scientists and explorers throughout Los Angeles. Although our in-person camp will not take place this summer due to the COVID-19 health and safety measures that have been in place for over one year, the Science Center will continue to make science learning fun and accessible – "from our lab to your home."

Virtual Hands-On Science Camp will engage young minds, Pre-K to 8th grade in problem solving and inquiry through science and engineering. Beginning June 21 and continuing through August 6, weeklong daily camp sessions will be held on Zoom for 90 minutes with hands-on activities led by dynamic camp staff. Our small class sizes encourage children to connect with fellow campers and the instructor to receive the support and attention needed to succeed.

All materials needed for the hands-on investigations and explorations will be sent to the camper's home or can be picked up curbside upon request. Camps will also experience the Science Center through virtual tours of exhibits, live demonstrations and exclusive question-and-answer sessions with on-site scientists and animal care staff.

The Science Center is extending its summer outreach efforts through a Camp-in-a-Backpack community partner program, which collaborates with organizations such as School on Wheels, Para Los Niños and the Brotherhood Crusade. These community partners will distribute Science Center backpacks to students in their organizations so that they may experience camp activities without the need for internet access or computers. Backpacks will contain age appropriate science activity guides and tools including a microscope, digital scale, calipers, an electronics kit and more. The primary focus of Camp-in-a-Backpack will be on developing scientific inquiry skills and gaining confidence and experience by using the tools. Participants will learn how to use a microscope, take detailed measurements, and make observations and comparisons. Throughout the summer, educators will also "pop-in" on the community partners to help distribute backpacks and conduct fun, hands-on activities with students.

"We are excited to offer Virtual Hands-On Science Camp and Camp-in-a-Backpack as alternatives this summer," says Gretchen Bazela, Deputy Director of Education. "The format allows us to continue our mission of making science accessible and fun by providing engaging activities and experiments that can be done anywhere."

For detailed information and registration forms for Virtual Hands-On Science Camp, please visit www.californiasciencecenter.org/programs/camp/summercamp. Scholarships are available for students and families with limited financial resources.

About the California Science Center

The California Science Center's mission is as follows:" We aspire to stimulate curiosity and inspire science learning in everyone by creating fun, memorable experiences, because we value science as an indispensable tool for understanding our world, accessibility and inclusiveness, and enriching people's lives."

The California Science Center and IMAX Theater are located in historic Exposition Park just west of the Harbor (110) Freeway at 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles, California 90037. The Science Center is open daily from 10am to 5 pm. Please view our website for updates on COVID safety requirements before planning your visit: https://californiasciencecenter.org/

