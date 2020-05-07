HandsFree Health Executive Awarded PM360 ELITE Award For His Significant Impact On The Healthcare Industry

"Co-founder Mike Cardillo and I created HandsFree Health with the goal of helping consumers easily access health information at home, sometimes referred to as the front door of healthcare," said Dan Messina, Co-Founder, HandsFree Health. "The healthcare industry is undergoing a rapid transformation with telehealth products and voice technology is an innovative yet accessible healthcare offering for home."

PM360 ELITE (Exceptional-Leaders-Innovators-Transformers-Entrepreneurs) is an annual awards program recognizing the 100 most influential people in the healthcare industry. Winners are featured in the May issue of PM360 magazine. Nominees were evaluated and selected by the PM360 editorial staff based on their accomplishments, testimonials, and supporting evidence that reflects the impact of their efforts.

"Our ELITE winners epitomize the very best of our industry. We are incredibly thankful for everything they do and proud to honor all of their achievements," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360.

This latest award adds to HandsFree Health's industry recognition which includes a 2019 Digital Innovator Award for WellBe and a 2019 Innovative Product award. To learn more about HandsFree Health™ consumer solutions click here. For our business solutions click here.

About HandsFree Health™

HandsFree Health™ is committed to creating health and wellness platforms that keep you and your loved ones on track to good health. We make intelligently designed, fully integrated platforms that move quality-conscious health and wellness consumers closer to compliance and optimal health. Individuals love the easy, streamlined support. Employers and healthcare systems value our products' impact on consumer's accountability, compliance, and awareness. HandsFree Health is the parent company for WellBe®. WellBe is the HandsFree Health virtual assistant that connects voice recognition technology with health expertise, keeping your health habits on track.

