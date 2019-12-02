HandsFree Health Honored By Industry Publications For Innovation In Healthcare In 2019

Employee Benefit News and Employee Benefit Adviser magazines, leading resources for employee benefit planning and programs, awarded HandsFree Health with a 2019 Digital Innovator Award for WellBe. HandsFree Health and WellBe will also be featured in the December Innovations issue of PM360 Magazine and pm360online.com, a leading life sciences and biopharma industry publication. WellBe is a finalist for a PM360 Innovation award in the product category.

"2019 was a defining year for HandsFree Health on our journey to bring voice technology to the healthcare market and improve the health experience of consumers, employers and health plan members," said Mike Cardillo, Co-Founder and President, HandsFree Health. "As we look to 2020, HandsFree Health will build on our innovative product offering that helps support a healthy lifestyle."

Consumers are using voice technology at home as an easier way to access information and they are increasingly asking voice assistants for health information. 44% of U.S. online adults are using voice search or voice assistants for health needs, and among these users, nearly 1 in 3 have asked a voice assistant for information on a branded prescription by name.1 HandsFree Health is meeting this consumer demand with a voice assistant in a home environment that is focused on improving health outcomes.

"As we count down until the new year, we are also looking back at the exciting milestones for our company in 2019," said Dan Messina, Co-Founder, HandsFree Health. "HandsFree Health's WellBe® was featured on the first day of the 2019 Microsoft Build conference, demonstrating artificial intelligence integration for the healthcare market. This is just one collaboration that will bring next-generation services to the healthcare community through HandsFree Health."

About HandsFree Health™

HandsFree Health™ is committed to creating health and wellness platforms that keep you and your loved ones on track to good health. We make intelligently designed, fully integrated platforms that move quality-conscious health and wellness consumers closer to compliance and optimal health. Individuals love the easy, streamlined support. Employers and healthcare systems value our products' impact on consumer's accountability, compliance, and awareness. HandsFree Health is the parent company for WellBe®. WellBe is the HandsFree Health virtual assistant that connects voice recognition technology with health expertise, keeping your health habits on track.



1 Decision Resources Group, Cybercitizen Health® and ePharma Consumer® 2019 studies

