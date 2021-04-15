HandsFree Health's HIPAA Compliant Voice Platform Now Enables Remote Patient Monitoring

"HandsFree Health's voice-enabled technology is a key differentiator in the remote patient monitoring space," said Dan Messina, President at HandsFree Health. "It allows for a level of communication with patients not currently offered by other systems while providing valuable patient data to healthcare providers."

The HandsFree Health suite of products, including the WellBe smart speaker, smartwatch and HFH Go mobile app, provide a customized care experience. With voice-enabled technology, patients can access information about their healthcare, call their doctor, receive health answers, and control their home environment using just their voice.

"Our goal was to create a virtual experience that is as valuable to both the patient and provider as an in-office visit," said Mike Cardillo, CEO at HandsFree Health. "Our HIPAA-compliant dashboard securely reports patient information in a way that is easy to analyze for providers and convenient to manage for billing."

HandsFree Health's remote patient monitoring utilizes hundreds of connected medical devices to collect health data on a wide range of key metrics including vital signs, blood pressure, heart rate, blood sugar, weight, blood oxygen levels, peak flow and more. The custom dashboard makes it easy to analyze critical data and track usage. Billing is made easier through our patient portal which allows healthcare provides to track participation.

HandsFree Health's RPM will be available in the late 2nd Quarter of 2021.

Media contact: [email protected]

Sales contact: [email protected]

About HandsFree Health™

HandsFree Health™ offers a suite of products for consumers and businesses to move individuals closer to compliance and optimal health. HandsFree Health makes intelligently designed, fully integrated health and wellness platforms. HandsFree Health has quickly become the benchmark for voice technology in healthcare. HandsFree Health is the creator of WellBe®, the premier voice enabled virtual health AI assistant platform. WellBe is a secure voice-activated assistant, built on a trusted, HIPAA compliant platform. Products are sold online at HandsFree Health, as well as other online retailers including Walmart.com, Amazon.com, eBay.com, Sears.com, Kmart.com, Alibaba,com, and Newegg.com.

Learn more at handsfreehealth.com, and follow along with @handsfreehealth on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE HandsFree Health

Related Links

www.handsfreehealth.com

