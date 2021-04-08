Handy Announces Partnership with Gotham Properties

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Handy, a leader in on-demand home services and an operating business of Angi Inc., announced a new partnership with Gotham Properties , a leader in luxury real estate development. Tenants residing in Gotham Properties will now have the option to hire a Handy professional for their various home services needs.

Residents of Gotham Properties will be able to directly book a Handy Pro via Handy.com for in-home furniture assembly, TV mounting, cleaning, picture and shelf hanging, smart camera installation, and more. Starting prices vary per service, with rates beginning at $99 for two-hours for a furniture assembly booking. Service bookings will be made available seven days a week from 7:00am-11:00pm ET. Any scheduling changes can be made via the Handy confirmation email, app, or website.

"We are always looking to deliver the highest-quality living experiences to our residents, whether it be their ideal residential space or the service amenities that come with it," said David L. Picket, CEO of Gotham Organization. "Our partnership with Handy provides our residents with the exceptional service needed to make home improvements to their residence an easy and reliable process."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Gotham Property residents," said Daniel Philbin-Bowman, Head of New Partnerships and Growth at Handy. "Making home services a flexible and seamless experience is what we do best, so we're excited to be providing our best-in-class services to match the quality and prestige of Gotham Properties."

In response to COVID-19, Handy has implemented the Handy Safety Standard to foster a safe environment to better serve the professionals and customers on the platform.

About Handy Founded in 2012, Handy is changing the way that people book and provide home services. From home cleaning to TV mounting, smart home setup to furniture assembly, customers turn to Handy for a seamless, fast and top-quality experience that provides them with access to the home services they need, wherever they are, whenever they want them. For professionals, the Handy platform makes it possible to maintain a flexible schedule with meaningful income opportunities. Handy is trusted by the world's top retail brands and is available nationwide. The company is based in New York City and is an operating business of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI). For more information visit https://www.handy.com/ .

Contact: Lindsey Cosgrove, [email protected]



SOURCE Handy