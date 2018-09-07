Handyman Connection Recognized As A Franchise Times 2018 Top 200+ Franchise

BLUE ASH, Ohio, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Handyman Connection, a home repair company with over 25 years of experience, announced today it was recognized as a Franchise Times Top 200+ franchise. The Franchise Times Top 200+ is an annual ranking of the 500 largest franchise systems in the United States by global system wide sales, based on the previous year's performance.

"We are thrilled to be named a Top 200+ franchise by Franchise Times once again," said Jeff Wall, CEO of Handyman Connection. "This recognition is a true testament to our accomplishments as a brand over the past year and we look forward to continued growth and success in the year ahead."

Handyman Connection operates more than 65 locations throughout 28 states and Canada. For more than 25 years, the brand has offered homeowners across North America a complete resource for professional craftsmanship and exemplary customer service. Handyman Connection offers a variety of services ranging from traditional home repairs to painting, remodeling and more.

About Handyman Connection

Since 1991, homeowners across North America have been calling on Handyman Connection for our professional craftsmanship and exemplary customer service. Each Handyman Connection franchise is locally owned and operated, backed by the company that helped launch the industry. Our values are steeped in a long-standing dedication to the people we serve, and truly differentiate Handyman Connection as a home repair company.

