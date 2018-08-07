Handyman Connection Recognized As One Of America's Top Remodelers By Qualified Remodeler Top 500

BLUE ASH, Ohio, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Handyman Connection, a home repair company with over 25 years of experience, announced today its placement on Qualified Remodeler's 2018 Top 500 list for the eighth consecutive year. This list showcases the top remodelers of the year, a direct reflection of Handyman Connection's continued growth and success. Companies are chosen by the Qualified Remodeler editorial staff for meeting a set of criteria including installed remodeling dollar volume, total years in business, industry association membership, industry certification, industry awards and community service. While exceeding the criteria, Handyman Connection's expertise in a variety of services from traditional home repairs to remodeling, coupled with increased expansion efforts, greatly contributed to this outstanding achievement.

"It is a tremendous honor to be named a top remodeling company of 2018 by Qualified Remodeler," said CEO and President Jeff Wall. "This award recognizes Handyman Connection's decades worth of success and we are excited to continue delivering quality service and expertise to customers all across North America."

Handyman Connection operates more than 65 locations throughout 28 states and Canada. For more than 25 years, the brand has offered homeowners across North America a complete resource for professional craftsmanship and exemplary customer service. Handyman Connection offers a variety of services ranging from traditional home repairs to painting, remodeling and more.

Qualified Remodeler, the premier publication serving remodelers and home improvement companies in the United States, has tracked the industry's largest and most successful companies since 1978. Additional information on the Top 500 can be found in the August issue of Qualified Remodeler and at www.qualifiedremodeler.com.

About Handyman Connection



Since 1991, homeowners across North America have been calling on Handyman Connection for our professional craftsmanship and exemplary customer service. Each Handyman Connection franchise is locally owned and operated, backed by the company that helped launch the industry. Our values are steeped in a long-standing dedication to the people we serve, and truly differentiate Handyman Connection as a home repair company.

