Hanergy clinches contract with Acalie EC to supply 10,000 Humbrellas in Japan

The recent move consolidates Hanergy's efforts to venture in the Japanese market with its innovative Solar Umbrella offering. Humbrella is a solar umbrella product from Hanergy that applies the company's path-breaking thin-film power technologies and panels.

Acalie EC with its robust sales and distribution network across Japan has clients like leading hiking clubs, hotel chains, restaurants, and various disaster prevention equipment suppliers.

Ms. He Zejia, head of Business Development, said, "Japan is a disaster-prone country. Recent Hokkaido quake caused a large black-out in the country, effecting greatly the livelihood of local residents. We hope Hanergy's thin-film solar products can alleviate the power shortage at those disaster-stricken areas, and promote the idea of mobile energy in Japan's outdoors market."

Lv Yuan, Vice President of Hanergy Thin Film Power Group, said, "Our clients were no exceptionally astonished in seeing and experiencing our products. The signing of humbrella contract proves the great market potential of Hanergy's solar products. We would like to have more international clients to work with us in building a cleaner and sustainable world."

Humbrella is the latest addition to the company's growing roster of mobile energy solutions. Combining the world's highest conversion efficiency thin-film solar panels with the common umbrella, Humbrella integrates four functions including off-grid power supply, electricity storage, night lighting, and terminal charging. Humbrella has a diameter of 2.7 meters and weighs only 8.8 kilograms thanks to the light and flexible thin film solar panels.

Humbrella converts sunshine and stores as much as 40,000 mAh electricity, ensuring a 10-hour high quality reading time at night, or charging more than ten 3000mAh smart phones. In addition to lighting, the Humbrella is equipped with 4 UBS ports, which could be plugged for lamps, small fans, or electric insect repellent.

Hanergy recently announced several cooperative associations with foreign companies, including US$4.3 million sales contracts with 15 Latin American companies and a US$1.3billion HanTile sales contract with Japanese construction and solar power conglomerate, Forest Group.

To the present, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group has applied more than 4,000 patents, among which nearly 1,000 have been granted. Hanergy is all set to revolutionize the global mobile energy industry through its varied offerings equipped with advanced technologies.

About Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd -

Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd (0566.HK) is a Hong Kong listed company, and a subsidiary of Hanergy Holding Group Ltd. As a leading thin film solar company in the world, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd is committed to "Building Mobile Energy". Since 2009, Hanergy has been painstakingly working to integrate worldwide solar technology and making robust investment for the research and innovation in the field of thin-film solar power. Thin film solar technology has been applied to a series of commercial and civilian products, including HanTile, HanWall, HanCar, HanWindow, Humbrella, HanPack and HanPaper.

SOURCE Hanergy