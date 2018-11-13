Hanergy Clinches USD 18 Million Agreement with ETS to Supply HanWall in Australia

Company ventures in Australia market with its innovative BIPV Product - HanWall

The collaboration intends to initiate several commercial high-rise projects covering 30,000 square meters area every year

MELBOURNE, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest thin-film power solution company, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group (00566.hk), today announced that it has recently (Thursday) inked a strategic agreement with Environmental Technology Solutions (ETS), a renowned sustainable energy environmental solutions provider in Australia to confer it a 3-year right of being a leading supplier in Australia of the company's recently launched BIPV product - HanWall.

The first strategic cooperation agreement for HanWall, following its launch in global market was signed by Mr. Lv Yuan, Vice president of Hanergy Thin Film Power Group and Mr. Rick Edwards, Executive Director of ETS during the signing ceremony that was held at ETS' Melbourne office.

Under the aegis of the strategic agreement, both parties will initiate several commercial high-rise projects together covering over 30,000 square meters area every year. The cooperation is aimed at fulfilling the need of 4.3 megawatts electricity in Australia and subsequently achieve US$18 million sales.

Mr. Lv Yuan, Vice president of Hanergy Thin Film Power Group says, "The cooperation between Hanergy and ETS in Australia marks the first overseas market that HanWall breaks into. With its high efficiency and reliability, HanWall sets up the new benchmark for BIPV segment and provides possibilities for creating completely self-sufficient, off-grid buildings."

Environmental Technology Solutions is the largest sustainable construction solutions provider in Australia, and the first and only company to provide BIPV products to commercial high-rise buildings. The company has its footprints in multiple countries and regions including Australia, New Zealand, United States and Taiwan. The company has invested in over 20 large BIPV projects in Australia alone. As part of the cooperation with Hanergy, ETS seeks to expand its horizon to mainland China and harness Hanergy's technological advantage to benefit Australia's BIPV market.

Mr. Rick Edwards, Executive Director of ETS says, "We're delighted to have collaborated with Hanergy, and together embark on a new journey to introduce HanWall in Australian market. We're bound to set the standard for future ecological buildings and up the ante in the BIPV segment with this next-generation BIPV module."

Launched globally on September 29th, HanWall set the standard for the future ecological buildings, upping the ante in BIPV segment. HanWall is amongst its series of commercial and civilian products incorporated with cutting-edge thin-film solar power technologies. Debuted as the world's first integrated solar powered wall solution, HanWall can generate up to 326 Kw of electricity per thousand square meters in a day, saving on average 46% of the energy consumption. It promises to have abiding power output, with no less than 85% productivity for at least 25 years. With 4 choices of colors and its availability in various sizes, HanWall gives architects more freedom on facade design and is bound to change the way BIPV products were regarded aesthetically.

The signing of the commercial high-rise HanWall Sales Agreement between Hanergy and ETS, marks the breakthrough in HanWall's entry in overseas market. With the first project estimated to complete in the fourth quarter of 2019, HanWall is taking a great leap towards its entry the global BIPV market.

About Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd -

Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd (0566.HK) is a Hong Kong-listed company, and a subsidiary of Hanergy Holding Group Ltd. As one of the leading thin-film solar companies in the world, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd is committed to "Building Mobile Energy". Since 2009, Hanergy has been working relentlessly to integrate worldwide solar technologies, and making a robust investment in research and innovation in the field of thin-film solar power. Thin film solar technologies have been applied to a series of commercial and non-commercial products, including HanTile, HanWall, HanCar, HanWindow, Humbrella, HanPack and HanPaper.

