Hanergy Clinches USD 18 Million Agreement with ETS to Supply HanWall in Australia

Hanergy ventures in to the Australia n market with its innovative BIPV Product – HanWall

The collaboration intends to initiate several commercial high-rise projects covering 30,000 square meters area every year

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest thin-film power solution company, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group (00566.HK), today announced that it has recently (Thursday) inked a strategic agreement with Environmental Technology Solutions (ETS), a renowned sustainable energy environmental solutions provider in Australia, to grant them a 3-year right to be a leading supplier in Australia of Hanergy's recently launched BIPV product - HanWall.

The first strategic cooperation agreement for HanWall, following its launch on the global market, was signed by Mr. Lv Yuan, Vice President of Hanergy Thin Film Power Group and Mr. Rick Edwards, Executive Director of ETS during the signing ceremony that was held at ETS' Melbourne office.

Under the aegis of the strategic agreement, both parties will initiate several commercial high-rise projects together covering over 30,000 square meters area every year. The cooperation is aimed at fulfilling the need for 4.3 megawatts of electricity in Australia and subsequently achieve US$18 million in sales.

Mr. Lv Yuan, Vice President of Hanergy Thin Film Power Group says, "The cooperation between Hanergy and ETS in Australia marks the first overseas market that HanWall breaks into. With its high efficiency and reliability, HanWall sets the new benchmark for the BIPV segment and provides possibilities for creating completely self-sufficient, off-grid buildings."

Mr. Rick Edwards, Executive Director of ETS says, "We're delighted to have collaborated with Hanergy, and together embark on a new journey to introduce HanWall to the Australian market. We're bound to set the standard for future ecological buildings and up the ante in the BIPV segment with this next-generation BIPV module."

Launched globally on September 29th, HanWall set the standard for the future ecological buildings, upping the ante in the BIPV segment. HanWall is amongst Hanergy's series of commercial and civilian products incorporated with cutting-edge thin-film solar power technologies.

The signing of the commercial high-rise HanWall Sales Agreement between Hanergy and ETS marks a breakthrough in HanWall's entry into overseas markets. With the first project estimated to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2019, HanWall is taking a great leap towards its entry into the global BIPV market.

