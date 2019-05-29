Hanergy Teams Up with USGBC to Boost Global Development of Green Buildings

Under the aegis of agreement, the two parties will work together to conduct research, impart education and training, execute marketing activities and promote the certification of standards, such as LEED, SITES and PEER around the globe.

Last year, Hanergy cooperated with the USGBC to jointly launch the "LEED Green Building Renewable Energy (China) Advisory Committee" and carried out the "New Global Green Building Landmark" recruitment plan to help create more green ecological building samples and new landmarks. The strategic agreement marked a new stage of broader cooperation for the two organizations.

Established in 1993, USGBC is the world's first and one of the most influential green building organizations, which has entered 175 countries & territories. Developed by USGBC, LEED (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design), has become the most widely used green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence in green building.

Mr. Zhang Bin, Executive Director and Senior Vice President of Hanergy Thin Film Power Group, said, "LEED's mission is to let everyone experience green buildings, which is in-line with Hanergy's green ecological building development concept, therefore both parties have come together to cooperate and promote the development of green buildings worldwide."

According to research by United Nations Environment Program, the building sector accounts for 18% of global emissions today, but has the greatest potential to reduce emissions largely at little or no cost. Applying solar energy technologies proves to be one of the most popular and efficient practices.

With cutting-edge thin-film solar technologies, Hanergy has developed several innovative BIPV products including HanWall, HanTile and HanBrick, which bring considerable environmental, economic and social benefits to both commercial and residential constructions.

"Hanergy's BIPV products are significant innovative materials for the development of green buildings. Newest version of LEED emphasizes performance by using building technologies to help fulfill prerequisites and credit requirements. The application of renewable energy can improve the LEED certification scores of buildings to a certain extent." Said Mr. Mahesh Ramanujam, President and CEO of USGBC and Green Business Certification, Inc.

He also revealed that Hanergy's Clean Energy Exhibition Center is applying for LEED Platinum certification. With this momentous certification, Hanergy will set a new benchmark in promoting the development of green buildings.

Through the cooperation with USGBC, Hanergy intends to maximize the use of clean energy, strives to make buildings themselves ambassadors for renewable energy and consequently, accelerates the progress of putting to practice the use of renewable energy in green buildings globally. The partnership will be further carried out in subsequent Green Build Symposiums held in Taipei, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Atlanta in the next five months.

About Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd:

As one of the leading thin-film solar companies in the world, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd is committed to "Building Mobile Energy". Since 2009, Hanergy has been working relentlessly to integrate worldwide solar technologies, and making a robust investment in research and innovation in the field of thin-film solar power. Thin film solar technologies have been applied to a series of commercial and non-commercial products, including HanTile, HanWall, Humbrella, HanPack and HanPower.

Visit Hanergy's official website to find out more or follow Hanergy on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube for the latest news and updates.

SOURCE Hanergy

Related Links

http://en.hanergy.com/

