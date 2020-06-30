Hang Up that Apron and Put Away Those Tongs, Wienerschnitzel is Cooking Up Delicious Summertime Favorites So You Don't Have To

"BBQ sauce is the heart and soul of BBQ, and Wienerschnitzel is serving it up with three new dogs inspired by popular BBQ hot spots across America," says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. "Paired with our new Southern Lemonades, you've got the ultimate summer match."

United States of BBQ Dogs and Southern Lemonades are available for a limited time only. To find a location near you, visit www.wienerschnitzel.com.

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 325 restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand.

SOURCE Wienerschnitzel

Related Links

https://www.wienerschnitzel.com

