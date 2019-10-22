Hanger Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanger Inc. (NYSE: HNGR) will replace Rudolph Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RTEC) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, October 28. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Nanometrics Inc. (NASD: NANO) is acquiring Rudolph Technologies in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Post merger, Nanometrics, which will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600, will have a name change to Onto Innovation Inc. and trade under the ticker symbol ONTO.

Hanger provides orthotic and prosthetic services. Headquartered in Austin, TX, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Health Care Facilities Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the change:

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – October 28, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC

SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Hanger Health Care Health Care Facilities DELETED Rudolph

Technologies Information Technology Semiconductor

Equipment

