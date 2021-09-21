Hangover Cure Products Market Size Worth $4.67 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hangover cure products market size is expected to reach USD 4.67 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2021 to 2028. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits associated with the consumption of hangover cure products, which help improve metabolism, reduce nausea caused due to excessive alcohol consumption, and hydrate the body.

Key Insights & Findings:

By product, the solutions segment accounted for the largest share of over 35.0% in 2020. The demand for herbal hangover cure solutions is increasing on account of the numerous product launches

The online distribution channel segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the emergence and rapid development of e-commerce and the high adoption of online shopping

Asia Pacific held the largest share of over 50.0% in 2020. The growing awareness about the benefits of alcohol detox products is expected to increase the demand for hangover cure products in the Asia Pacific in the coming years. Europe is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 15.4% over the forecast period

Read 111 page market research report, "Hangover Cure Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Solutions, Tablets/Capsules, Powder, Patches), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Over the past few years, consumers over the world are becoming more enthusiastic about functional foods and drinks. Therefore, ingredients that boost energy, mental clarity, and mood and reduce stress are expected to appeal to consumers in the upcoming years. This trend of functional foods and drinks is likely to create opportunities for hangover cure products manufacturers.

Furthermore, with the growing demand for the products, an increasing number of investors are showing interest in the market. For instance, in April 2018, 82Labs, a U.S.-based start-up that produces hangover rehydration drinks, raised USD 8 million in funding from investors such as Altos Ventures, Thunder Road Capital, Strong Ventures, and Slow Ventures. Similarly, in 2019, Cheers Health Inc., a Texas-based company, raised an amount of USD 2.1 million in seed funding for building its brand and upgrading products. Such fundraisings will help companies develop new and innovative products and expand their reach.

Nutritional profile and the presence of natural ingredients are other important factors influencing the buying decisions of consumers. Various herbs and botanicals are gaining traction among consumers. Product promotion also influences consumers' buying decisions in both countries. Hangover cure products have been gaining immense popularity due to the buzz created on social media platforms.

The demand for hangover cure products is expected to increase in Asia Pacific in the coming years owing to the growing awareness about the benefits of alcohol detox products. Owing to the growing preference for herbal products, market players in Asia Pacific are focusing on using herbal ingredients in their supplements. For instance, in February 2019, Baidyanath Group introduced Armr, a herbal anti-hangover product, and Shunya, a herb-infused vitamin drink, in India. Such initiatives are likely to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global hangover cure products market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Hangover Cure Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Solutions



Tablets/Capsules



Powder



Patches

Hangover Cure Products Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Online



Offline

Hangover Cure Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia pacific

pacific

China





India





Japan





Australia



Central and South America



Brazil



Middle East and Africa

and

South Africa

List of Key Players of Hangover Cure Products Market

Abbott

Bayer AG

More Labs

The Himalaya Drug Company

Rally Labs LLC (Blowfish)

Flyby

Drinkwel, LLC

Cheers Health

Liquid I.V., Inc.

DOTSHOT

AfterDrink Ltd.

Toniiq

Purple Tree Labs

No Days Wasted

LES Labs (Detoxx)

EZ Lifestyle (Over EZ)

DrinkAde

Kaplan Laboratory, LLC (H-PROOF)

Bytox

Cheal Hangover Patch

Party Patch

Rebound Hangover Patch

TRIO Patch

SmartPatches

D-Tox Hangover Patches

La Mend, Inc. (The Good Patch)

RallyPatch, LLC

Ozmo Patch

Wet Buffalo Patch

LiveToShine

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.