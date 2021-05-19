Hangovers Caused 26.3% Change to Remote Work Hours, New Study by Alliance Virtual Offices Finds

HENDERSON, Nev., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hangovers were one of the top reasons for changes to remote working hours throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new industry study by Alliance Virtual Offices.

Employees valued "being near nature" over "being near family" and 87% of surveyed companies plan to change their real estate strategy within the next year to adapt to remote-work models.

The leading causes of employees changing their working hours while working remotely

Extant literature was reviewed from scientific sources by an experienced academic librarian to study how work-from-home models of business developed and will continue to evolve during and after COVID-19. The analysis was conducted by reviewing 900+ survey respondents of workplace practices beginning just before the COVID-19 pandemic and extended through the present day to include future plans of employees and corporations.

Impact to work-from-home hours: Hangovers caused 26.3% of remote workers to change their working hours during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Workers value green spaces over family time: Priorities differ among remote workers, but they reportedly value "being near nature" over "being near family."

Vast majority of workers prefer work-from-home over office time: When given the option to work from home, only four percent of workers chose to work in the office.

Remote work is positive for diversity and teamwork: Some data suggests remote work has little negative impact on teamwork and workplace diversity.

Majority of companies will change location strategy due to COVID-19: Eighty-seven percent of companies will change their real estate strategy to adapt to remote work within the next year.

