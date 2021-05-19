Hangovers Caused 26.3% Change to Remote Work Hours, New Study by Alliance Virtual Offices Finds
Habits of remote workers, future plans of employers, and what the biggest companies in the world are doing to adapt to remote work, according to 900+ employment trends
May 19, 2021, 09:26 ET
HENDERSON, Nev., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hangovers were one of the top reasons for changes to remote working hours throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new industry study by Alliance Virtual Offices.
Employees valued "being near nature" over "being near family" and 87% of surveyed companies plan to change their real estate strategy within the next year to adapt to remote-work models.
Extant literature was reviewed from scientific sources by an experienced academic librarian to study how work-from-home models of business developed and will continue to evolve during and after COVID-19. The analysis was conducted by reviewing 900+ survey respondents of workplace practices beginning just before the COVID-19 pandemic and extended through the present day to include future plans of employees and corporations.
Impact to work-from-home hours: Hangovers caused 26.3% of remote workers to change their working hours during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Workers value green spaces over family time: Priorities differ among remote workers, but they reportedly value "being near nature" over "being near family."
Vast majority of workers prefer work-from-home over office time: When given the option to work from home, only four percent of workers chose to work in the office.
Remote work is positive for diversity and teamwork: Some data suggests remote work has little negative impact on teamwork and workplace diversity.
Majority of companies will change location strategy due to COVID-19: Eighty-seven percent of companies will change their real estate strategy to adapt to remote work within the next year.
View the complete results: https://www.alliancevirtualoffices.com/virtual-office-blog/workplace-trends-study/.
Alliance Virtual Offices helps businesses scale faster with high-quality flexible workspaces, market-leading tech infrastructure, and professional receptionist support.
Contact:
Alliance Virtual Offices
Mat Calica, 1-888-869-9494
[email protected]
Related Images
heavy-cell-usage-influences-remote.jpg
Heavy cell usage influences remote work hours more than children do
The leading causes of employees changing their working hours while working remotely
SOURCE Alliance Virtual Offices
Share this article