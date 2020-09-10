Hangsen Technology and Geek Vape to Release "SYN Nicotine" Synthetic Nicotine Product Series Globally

"When it comes to nicotine, the first thing people think of is tobacco. Whether it's traditional tobacco, electronic cigarettes or medicinal nicotine, almost all vaping e-liquids in today's market uses tobacco-derived nicotine. However, there is a way to produce non-tobacco nicotine, which is also known as synthetic nicotine," said Howard, Executive Director of Hangsen Technology. "SYN Nicotine is devoid of many of the harmful impurities that tobacco-derived nicotine contains, and is an ideal alternative for manufacturers who may not wish to use pure nicotine derived from tobacco."

A constant innovator, Hangsen Technology was both the first PG/VG e-liquid maker and the first to use natural plants as ingredients in the industry. The company has continued to invest in the research and development of e-liquids during its 10+ years of providing high-quality products around the world.

In 2019, Hangsen Technology entered the field of synthetic nicotine. Through the manufacturer's rich experience, advanced testing and production equipment, the SYN Nicotine series boasts a high purity, fine smoke, smooth taste, and deliver same satisfaction as other nicotine but no residue of harmful impurities. All SNY series products must also pass the CNAS (China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment) standard laboratory accreditation and other testing certifications.

About Hangsen Technology

Founded in 2009, Hangsen is a world-renowned manufacturer of e-liquids. The company has established more than 10 subsidiaries or affiliated companies in the United States, United Kingdom, Poland, Spain, and other regions; and established production bases in both Asia and Europe. Hangsen's products are sold globally in more than more than 80 countries and regions.

The company possesses ISO 9001, HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point) and GMP certification, guaranteeing its consistency and high standard quality. Hangsen was the first company in the e-cig industry to develop and operate inhouse CNAS-certified lab for e-cig products testing.

For more information, please visit: http://www.hkhangsen.com/

Contact Information

Hangsen Technology

Allen Lyu

phone: +86 18610306834

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Hangsen Technology