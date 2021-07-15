Hangzhou City Hosts 'Hangzhou Style Life of Song Dynasty Charm' in Macao to Promote Culture and Tourism

Drawing inspiration from popular painting styles during the Song Dynasty period, the event featured eight segments, each highly representative of life during the era, namely:

Blue Sky After Rain

Playing the Chinese Zither Under Brightly-lit Windows

Engraving Memories

Enjoying Flowers and Drinking Tea and Yellow Wine

Fragrances of the Song Dynasty Era

Perfumed Clothes and Gorgeous Hair - Song Dynasty High Society Ladies

Leisure and Elegance

Enjoying the Charm of the Song Dynasty

On the day, 'Song of the Seven Sons', a collection of patriotic poems which has come to represent Macao's return to China, was played on the Chinese zither in the ancient Zhe School style. Additionally, a cute Peppa Pig was printed using the block printing method popular during the Song Dynasty period. There were also flowers on display arranged in Southern Song Dynasty celadon pottery. All these elements combined to ensure the culture of Song Dynasty Charm in Hangzhou instantly found a home within the context of Macao's urban style.

Other integral elements that traveled along the Maritime Silk Road on ships connecting Hangzhou and Macao were on display including an ancient method of restoring pottery, a bird cage made of imperial gold using the wire inlay technique of the Southern Song Dynasty, and imperial yellow wine reproduced exactly as it was made in the past. These are all part of the history of Song culture and highlight the fact that elegance has always been important everywhere.

In the second half of 2021 in Hangzhou, the Bureau plans to further explore the meaning and promote the new brand, Culture of Song Dynasty Charm, by hosting the 'Hangzhou Style Life of Song Dynasty Charm' and the 'Su Dongpo Culture Festival', in tandem with the launch of 'Workshops of Hangzhou Culture' which is an experiential lesson in the charm of the Song Dynasty.

SOURCE Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism