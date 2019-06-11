Hangzhou Culture and Tourism Promotion: "Hanghzou House in LA"

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 3rd, the Hangzhou Culture and Tourism Promotion Group led by Deputy Director Zhao Hongzhong held a grand promotion dubbed "Hangzhou House in LA" in Los Angeles. Nearly 50 representatives from the local culture, tourism and media sectors participated in the event and personally visited the themed house.

"Hangzhou House in LA" is an immersive activity held in Los Angeles by Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism. In Pasadena, Tim Clancy and his wife Samantha Chen from Hangzhou acted as the hosts of a house that was decorated in Hangzhou style, inviting local residents to experience Hang-style life. The themed house blends the Hangzhou cultural symbols with core tourism elements, such as a display window of "a city with unique charm". In this space, guests could experience living in Hang-style B&B, sipping Longjing tea, dressing Hang-style 'cheongsam', tasting Hangzhou cuisine, enjoying Yue opera, and admiring the beauty of Hangzhou.

Hangzhou is a city in China with a time honored history and brilliant culture. In 2017, it was selected as one of the 15 sample cities of the world by UNWTO. Marco Polo, the famous Italian traveler in the 13th century, praised Hangzhou as the "most splendid city in the world". With abundant tourist resources such as West Lake, Xi Xi Wet Land, Qiandao Islands Lake, Grand Canal and Qiantang River, Hangzhou is regarded as one of the best tourism cities China by tourists from home and abroad. In 2018, Hangzhou received 184 million domestic and overseas tourists, including 4.2 million inbound tourists.

During the promotion event, Wang Jin, Chinese Cultural Consul in Los Angeles, said that both China and the US are major tourism countries with rich tourism resources and profound cultures. The cultural exchange between the two countries is not only conductive to the prosperity and development of the tourism industry, but also of great significance to promoting cultural exchanges and mutual understanding between the Chinese and American people. The Hangzhou culture and tourism promotion and the "Hangzhou House in LA" exhibition were great windows to promote Zhejiang Province and Hangzhou.

U.S. Representative Judy May Chu gave a congratulatory speech at the event and presented a congratulatory certificate to Zhao Hongzhong, the Deputy Director of Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism and the leader of the promotion group.

At the end of the event, the promotion group also prepared some pleasant surprises for the audience through a raffle. Deputy Director Zhao gave away a free round-trip ticket to Hangzhou, while Mr. Wu Tego, director of the California International Tourism Association, presented a prize of a four-day Hangzhou Trip, which also marked the successful closure of the event.

"Hangzhou House in LA" was a creative way to build a business card for Hangzhou. It will help the construction of "An Important City for International Exchange of Oriental Culture" and enhance the popularity and reputation of Hangzhou. Welcome to Hangzhou.

SOURCE Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism