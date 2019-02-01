Hangzhou Debuts Lunar New Year Celebration Event at Universal Studios Hollywood

At Hangzhou's Showtime visitors can dig into the 5000-year Liangzhu mystery and its archaeological site that is currently on the UNESCO tentative list, as well as explore the two significant UNESCO heritage sites in Hangzhou -- West Lake and the Grand Canal in depth, along with Hangzhou's long list of Intangible Cultural Heritage such as tea and calligraphy culture.

The journey begins with #HangzhouShowtime, featuring a gorgeous setting of the West Lake on the main boulevard inside Universal Studios Hollywood. At Universal Plaza, calligraphy workshops taught by professional calligrapher provide hands-on opportunities for guests to learn the authentic way of writing Chinese characters, and Hangzhou Bamboo Basket master, Hong Liping, will demonstrate the intricate art of traditional basket weaving.

The Municipal Bureau will vividly bring Hangzhou to life for fans. QR codes located throughout the theme park will guide guests to three different interactive selfie frames. Each frame features one of Hangzhou's culturally significant Chinese New Year elements: Leifeng Pagoda, cartoons of Xu Xian and White Snake Bai Suzhen from Legend of the White Snake.

Guests visiting Universal Studios Hollywood's Lunar New Year event to experience #HangzhouShowtime will receive an assortment of gifts: red packet featuring Liangzhu's significant god emblem symbol, the most glorified symbol of Liangzhu Culture which signifies 5,000 years of alternate history of Chinese civilization, a stylish silk scarf embodying the tangible cultural heritage of Hangzhou, and the Hangzhou's Showtime Postcard.

Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism has a staggering track record for staging cultural festivals outside of China. In particular, the festival, "Hi 5 Hangzhou Fan Gala" at New York City's landmark Grand Central Terminal in 2018, which celebrated the official 5th anniversary of its social media presence, was a key milestone for foreign fans and a chance to promote the city's profound culture and history. This opportunity aligns with this year's event - "Hangzhou's Showtime" at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Guests interested in attending Lunar New Year at Universal Studios Hollywood can visit www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com

Hangzhou's Showtime

Destination: Universal Studios Hollywood

Date: 9th- 10th February 2019

SOURCE Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism