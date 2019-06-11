"Hangzhou House in LA" concludes in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 3rd, Hangzhou Culture and Tourism Promotion and "Hanghzou House in LA" Exhibition were held at the Huntington Library of Los Angeles, a world-renowned cultural and educational research center.

Nearly 50 representatives from the local cultural, tourist and media circles participated in the event, including Wang Jin, Chinese Cultural Consul in Los Angeles; Dr. Steven Huang, Mayor of San Marino; Chin Ho Liao, Councillor of San Gabriel and Judy Chu, Congresswoman. Zhao Hongzhong, Deputy Director of Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio,TV and Tourism and the leader of the Hangzhou Culture and Tourism Promotion Group, said that the "Hanghzou House" exhibition was a big success and enhanced the popularity and reputation of Hangzhou culture and tourism.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States. Cultural tourism exchange activities are also an important part of Sino-US relations. Hangzhou has been promoting tourism internationalization for many years. The United States has also become the largest long-distance source market in Hangzhou.

Hangzhou is making efforts to build an important international tourism and leisure center. Opening up the American tourist market is of vital importance to the internationalization of urban tourism. Attending the event was a delegation of 10 cultural tourism promotion delegates from Hangzhou, composed of representatives from cultural tourism and travel agencies, with the purpose of cultural and tourism recommendations in Hangzhou.

The host of Hangzhou House, Tim Clancy gave a speech at the event, "I am very happy to return to LA to see our "Hangzhou House in LA" once again, and very glad to see all our new and old friends. The United States has always been a market that Hangzhou attaches great importance to promoting inbound tourism. After the opening of the Hangzhou to Los Angeles direct flight in 2016, it is more convenient for residents of Los Angeles to travel to Hangzhou. This importance is one of the reasons why LA was chosen to establish this 'Hangzhou House' event. Through this event we hope that more residents of LA will know more about Hangzhou, and hopefully travel to Hangzhou to witness its charm and beauty first hand. As a "Chinese historical and cultural city", Hangzhou has a long history, profound cultural connotations, beautiful natural landscapes and rich tourism resources."

SOURCE Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism