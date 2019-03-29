Hangzhou promotes itself as the new economy MICE destination for Singapore's buyers

Singapore is a major target market for Hangzhou as the Chinese city embarks on the next stage of development of its MICE sector. A report by the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) says, Singapore remains Asia Pacific's top international meetings and conventions city, boasting a large number of professional conference organizers and a mature MICE industry chain, in addition to access to resources welcomed by buyers and years of accumulated experience in hosting and managing MICE events, all of which are vital factors in Hangzhou's pursuit of significant enhancements to its own MICE industry. The roadshow, Hangzhou's first ever promotion of its MICE offerings in Singapore, is expected to help the Chinese city enhance its competitiveness across the sector.

The roadshow, organized by Business Events Hangzhou,in partnership with eight leading MICE service providers, delivered an in-depth presentation to 28 Singapore-based MICE service buyers on why Hangzhou should be the go-to destination for 'new economy' conferences. In addition to world-renowned scenic beauty and a profound cultural heritage, Hangzhou has built for itself distinct advantages in terms of the development of the smart internet, fintech and sustainable energies alongside culturally-focused creative industries and new retail. The combination of the growing footprint in both the MICE and the new economy sectors has created a mutually beneficial virtuous circle.

Liu Ping, the MICE ambassador for Hangzhou, elaborated on the city's innovative approach by giving a presentation on some of the incentive tourism products as well as reviewing exemplary MICE cases, the strong competences of local service providers and the favorable government policies, while AONIA group of companies founder & CEO and meetings veteran Daniel Chua teamed up with SACEOS (Singapore Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers) vice president Anthea Tan to reach out to Hangzhou-based MICE service providers during a seminar with the theme of how meeting and meeting service buyers can benefit from fast-growing MICE destinations. The eight service providers from Hangzhou expressed their interest in collaborating with Singapore-based meeting service buyers and enterprise-class buyers.

As an emerging destination for 'new economy' conferences, Hangzhou has sped up its work in connection with the city's ongoing transformation into a prime destination for international conferences while further enhancing the upgrade of all related services to ones that meet all international standards, and, in doing so, gradually transition the city from one that draws in clients based chiefly on its tourism resource advantages to one that includes its industry advantages as a strong selling point.

SOURCE Business Events Hangzhou