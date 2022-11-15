Hani Kador, MD, FACC, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hani Kador, MD, FACC, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Healthcare Professional in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his outstanding work at Eastside Cardiovascular Medicine.

With 14 years of experience in medicine, Dr. Kador is a board-certified, fellowship-trained interventional cardiologist affiliated with Eastside Cardiovascular Medicine in Roseville, MI. He can also be found on staff at Beaumont Hospital Grosse Pointe. As an interventional cardiologist, the doctor sees patients who typically are in life and death situations. He treats patients for cardiovascular disease, peripheral artery disease, arrhythmia, heart attacks, pulmonary embolisms, and blockages. He is very responsive to his patient's needs, forming personal relationships with them.

Cardiology is a branch of medicine that deals with the disorders of the heart and some parts of the circulatory system. The field includes medical diagnosis and treatment of congenital heart defects, coronary artery disease, heart failure, valvular heart disease, and electrophysiology. Cardiologists are doctors who diagnose, assess, and treat patients with diseases and defects of the heart and blood vessels (the cardiovascular system).

A native of Syria, Dr. Kador graduated in 2005 with his Medical Doctor degree (M.D.) from Al-Baath University, where he ranked as one of the top three graduates in his class. Upon relocating to the United States, he completed his residency in internal medicine and was Chief Resident at the Ascension St. John's Medical Center. in 2012. Wanting to further his education, he completed two consecutive fellowships in cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology at the same academic institution in 2016 and 2017, respectively. Recognized as a member of the American College of Physicians (ACP) and a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC), the doctor is board certified in internal medicine, general cardiology, interventional cardiology, echocardiography, and nuclear imaging.

On a personal note, Dr. Kador is fluent in English and Arabic.

Dr. Kador dedicates this recognition to the loving memory of his father, Faiez Kador. For more information, visit www.healthcare.ascension.org.

