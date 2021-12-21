Hanjiao Group Invited by Rising China Interview Show

BEIJING, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanjiao Group, Inc. ("Hanjiao" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: HJGP), a Nevada holding corporation that, through its variable interest entity, is engaged in providing home care services and related healthcare products to the middle-aged and elderly communities in the PRC through its online e-Commerce platform and offline service centers, today announced the Company was selected by CCTV's Rising China Interview Show ("Rising China") as one of the supported enterprises. Xiangyang Tian, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hanjiao was invited as a guest speaker of Rising China to discuss the business management in enterprise development with the show host on December 16, 2021.

Rising China, a program of CCTV digital channel, is a large-scale studio-based interview show program combined with live-action shooting. Through a multi-faceted media perspective, Rise China interviews Chinese private enterprise groups to discuss the commonalities of enterprise growth and explore the core of brand development. Rising China aims to show the commitment and social responsibility of modern enterprises by focusing on the outstanding performance of national enterprises in establishing national brands and assisting enterprises to improve their brand reputation and influence. In view of Hanjiao's continuous promotion of the smart senior care market and its rapid growth from a small private enterprise to a US-listed senior care company in just a few years, the Rising China program committee decided to include Hanjiao in the list of supported enterprises to assist the Company's development and promote transformation and upgrading of senior care industry.

Xiangyang Tian, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hanjiao, commented, "We are excited that our Company was selected to partner with Rising China to share the story of our brand and development. We will continue to develop in the health and wellness industry, and become an senior care platform supported by an intelligent service system that brings together wellness related talents, education, services, products and technology. We believe we could inspire other entrepreneurs, and better promote our Company through Rising China."

About Hanjiao Group, Inc.

Hanjiao Group, Inc. (OTC: HJGP) ("Hanjiao" or the "Company") is a Nevada holding corporation that, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, is engaged in the business of distributing healthcare related products and providing senior care institutions, home care services, housekeeping services, home appliance maintenance, senior socialization, meal services, and consultation services to the middle-aged and elderly market segments in the PRC through its "Internet + Wellness" homecare services cloud platform - Yiyuankangyang, online e-Commerce platform (www.fozgo.com) and offline service centers. Hanjiao's business is conducted through Beijing Yingjun Technology Co., Ltd., a variable interest entity formed in Beijing, China on March 27, 2007.

About CCTV Digital Channel

CCTV Digital Channel, a China TV integrated operation platform invested by China Central Television and China International Television Corporation, is China's first operating organization engaged in digital channel integration technical support and agency marketing business in China. Currently, CCTV Digital Channel integrates a total of 30 TV channels and maintains a leading position in the market with "the number of channels integrated, the number of contracted network companies and the number of subscribers covered", and it is the largest integrated operation platform for TV in China.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Hanjiao Group, Inc., which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including business uncertainties relating to the Chinese government regulation of U.S. publicly listed companies and our industry such as China's M&A rules, Anti-Monopoly Law, and the Data Security Law, or other laws that may target our corporate structure and impact our ability to conduct business in the PRC, accept foreign investments, or list on an U.S. or other foreign exchange, risks of market demand, reliance on key personnel, future capital requirements, competition in general and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by the Company. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the Company) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

