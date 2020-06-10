Hankook Tire America Corp. Announces Curtis Brison as Vice President of PCLT Sales

Mr. Brison brings extensive knowledge and expertise to his role at Hankook with over 14 years of experience in the tire and automotive sectors. He served in a variety of key sales roles of increasing responsibility at Michelin North America, working in both domestic and foreign markets. Most recently he served as VP of Sales and Marketing for the Transportation Americas group with Exide Technologies.

"We are delighted to welcome Curtis onboard at Hankook Tire," says Sooil Lee, President, Hankook Tire America Corp. "The U.S. market is critical to our global business strategy and our investment in-market only continues to grow. Curtis' strong background in sales combined with his forward-thinking customer facing approach promises to be a very valuable asset that will facilitate achieving our challenging targets for the year ahead."

"I am thrilled to be leading Hankook Tire's PCLT sales strategy for the U.S. market," said Brison. "Hankook is at the forefront of technological innovation in the tire industry and I am pleased to have to opportunity to contribute to its continued growth in the American market."

Brison is a graduate of Clemson University with a degree in Political Science. He currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia with his wife and two children.

