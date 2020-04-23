Hankook Tire Announces Expanded Kinergy Line For U.S. Production

Hankook Tire strategically selected these two Kinergy products to provide consumers with various wheel diameters, tread section widths, speed ratings, and aspect ratio preferences found on today's vehicles. As the industry continues to place greater emphasis on all around performance, today's standard and grand touring products are evolving to become the modern touring segment.

"By offering over 50 new sizes across our Kinergy line, consumers have more options than ever when it comes to finding a safe, comfortable, and fuel-efficient tire to meet their daily driving needs," said Peter (YS) Jung, senior vice president and chief operating officer at Hankook Tire America Corp. "We're excited to continue producing American-made tires for the U.S. consumer."

Kinergy PT (H737)

Equipped with up to a 90,000-mileage warranty and "860/A/A" UTQG rating, 30-day free trial and Road Hazard, the premium touring all-season tire has been expanded to include 32 new sizes, covering most of the popular grand touring and high diameter market. With an enhanced tread pattern featuring wide circumferential out grooves, the Kinergy PT excels in water evacuation, providing better traction in wet conditions.

Kinergy ST (H735)

With an optimized pitch sequence that helps reduce road noise and increase comfort, the standard touring all-season Kinergy ST now includes 20 new sizes, covering most of the popular grand touring and cosmetic market with white sidewall. Equipped with variable angles of sipes and tie-bar integration out of lateral grooves, the Kinergy ST delivers excellent handling and braking in a range of seasonal weather accompanied by an optimized warranty program of 70,000 miles and a 30-day free trial and Road Hazard.

Production of the newly expanded sizes of the Kinergy line is currently underway at the Hankook Tennessee Plant. For a list of all available sizes, please visit Hankook Tire.

