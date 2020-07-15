Hankook Tire Announces Summer Rebate Programs for Hankook and Laufenn Brands

As Hankook's latest Gauge Index Survey found, 62% of Americans are more comfortable traveling by car this summer as opposed to plane travel, and 57% say that they plan to take their next vacation via car. So, just in time for summer vacation, Hankook is introducing its Summer Road Trip Rebate where customers can choose from popular ultra-high performance summer, all-season and touring products. The Laufenn Summer Rebate also offers a versatile range of all-terrain, all-season and ultra-high performance products.

Consumers who purchase four or more qualifying Hankook or Laufenn tires from authorized dealers between July 15 and August 31, 2020 are eligible for the savings via a prepaid Mastercard®. Rebates for both brands are online-only and should be submitted online at www.hankookrebates.com.

"Our research has shown that many Americans will be traveling by car this summer and we want to provide them with great value on some of our most popular products," said Curtis Brison, Vice President of Passenger Car and Light Truck Sales. "Our goal is to offer consumers a wide range of premium options from our Hankook brand as well as smart options for consumers seeking quality and value from our Laufenn brand."

Qualifying tires offered through the rebates include:

Rebate Amount / Product

Product Description $80 Rebate - Hankook Ventus V12 evo2 (K120)

Ultra-High Performance Summer $60 Rebate - Hankook Ventus S1 noble2 (H452)

Ultra-High Performance All-Season $60 Rebate - Hankook Dynapro HP2 (RA33)

High Performance All-Season $40 Rebate - Hankook Kinergy PT (H737)

Product Description

Product Description $40 Rebate - Laufenn X Fit AT (LC01)

Outstanding On And Off-Road Performance $30 Rebate - Laufenn S Fit AS (LH01)

Ultra-High Performance All-Season $30 Rebate - Laufenn G Fit AS (LH41)

All-Season Performance $30 Rebate - Laufenn X Fit HT (LD01)

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires, as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States.

About Laufenn

The Laufenn brand aims to serve smart, sensible consumers with a well-rounded range of quality products, which fit a variety of lifestyle needs through timely tire performance upgrades and enhancement. Following its launch in March 2015 in the US, Laufenn was launched in other strategic markets including North & Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions, where it is run as Hankook Tire's second global brand.

