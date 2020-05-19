Hankook Tire Continues TBR Expansion with Urban Transport Tire for City Buses

To accommodate the dynamic needs of commercial city transport where buses constantly start and stop in variable road conditions, Hankook designed the SmartCity AU04 for durability and even wear. Hankook developed the SmartCity AU04 with a core structure and compound that is significantly more heat resistant which allows for enhanced safety, longer service life on city buses, and reduced wear.

To complement this, the tire's tread arrangement has been optimized to improve both safety and fuel efficiency. A multi-purpose performance tread design has been incorporated that combines two different zig-zag groove patterns to significantly improve wet traction and braking. The SmartCity AU04 also features an optimized rib spacing arrangement between tread sections in order to provide better fuel efficiency. Outside of the tread sections, the tire features an expanded sidewall protector that gives protection from side impacts.

"We're excited to introduce the SmartCity AU04 to our TBR portfolio as we continue growing our commercial TBR division in America," said Rob Williams, Vice President of Commercial Sales, Hankook Tire America Corp. "The SmartCity AU04 represents not only our continued investment in innovation and commercial growth, but also our ability to provide customers with new state-of-the-art products to enhance driving capabilities."

The all-position SmartCity AU04 was engineered through Hankook Tire's Smartec technology which utilizes the latest research and development methodologies to enhance product performance in key areas such as wet and dry conditions, durability and safety.

The new AU04 is available now in size 305/70R22.5. For more details, please visit Hankook Tire.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires, as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States.

SOURCE Hankook Tire America Corp.