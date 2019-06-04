Hankook Tire Expands Original Equipment Supply to Toyota with the All-New 2020 Toyota Corolla

According to Moonhwa Hong, Vice President of OE Development Department, Kinergy GT tires demonstrates outstanding key performance in all aspects including wet, dry, and winter performance with excellent water evacuation, improved stiffness, and consistent grip. Comfort and noise reduction are also striking features. The tread block pitch sequence and vibration control technology ensure reduced noise and vibration on road surfaces providing drivers a comfortable driving experience. Tires size 205/55R16 91H H436 will be equipped to the new Corolla.

Hankook Tire has been supplying original equipment tires to Corolla since 2013 and will be continuing onto the new model as well. The reconfigured Corolla sedan features an all-new dynamic design with improved agility, comfort, refinement as well as advanced standard Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 technology, such as pre-collision safety system. The upgraded sedan will use a new 2.0-liter Dynamic-Force engine that provides higher power and better fuel efficiency. It is also equipped with the latest technology such as Remote Connect with Apple Watch® and CarPlay® compatibility, and Amazon Alexa.

Hankook Tire has been supplying Kinergy GT tires to 2018 Toyota Camry, another best-selling car in the United States. With the addition of the 2020 Corolla, Hankook Tire continues to strengthen its ventures both to the United States and Japan, in line with the company's continuous strategic global expansion.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Toyota, a top brand known for its strong commitment to advancing sustainable and next-generation mobility in the automobile industry," said Hyunjun Cho, Head of OE Division. "We hope this growing relationship will foster our global expansion of OE fitments and reinforce our global recognition as a premium brand."

The strengthened partnership with the leading automaker Toyota will help Hankook Tire expand its influence in the United States, embodying its vision to grow as a leading global tire company.

