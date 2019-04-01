Hankook Tire Features New Lineup for 2019 Great Catch Rebate

Consumers who purchase four qualifying Hankook passenger or light truck tires from an authorized Hankook dealer between April 1 and May 5, 2019, are eligible for a mail-in rebate of up to $60. Consumers can submit online at www.hankooktirerebates.com .

"Spring is synonymous with baseball, and the Great Catch Rebate makes sure drivers can stay safe and prepare for their next trip to the ballpark with some of our top-of-the-line tires," said Todd Walker, spokesperson at Hankook Tire America Corp. "We are excited to include our brand new Dynapro AT2 tire, perfect for those seeking adventure this season without compromising any of its on-road manners, making for a comfortable ride the whole way."

Qualifying tires that are offered through the 2019 Great Catch mail-in rebate include:

Hankook Dynapro AT2 (RF11) $60 rebate – The newest member of Hankook's all-terrain lineup, the Dynapro AT2 strikes the perfect balance between performance off of the road and traction on it. It features an innovative multi-directional tread design for wet, winter and off-road conditions, with decreased road noise and increased comfort.

Hankook Ventus V12 evo 2 (K120) $60 rebate – Hankook's ultra-high-performance summer tire for passenger cars incorporates a sophisticated sidewall and an advanced tread pattern design for high-speed stability, improved braking performance in wet and dry conditions, and better wear-resistance.

Hankook Dynapro HP2 (RA33) $60 rebate – The Dynapro HP2 is Hankook's light truck/SUV/crossover touring all-season tire developed for drivers looking for dependable year-round performance. Designed to combine excellent ride comfort, long tread wear and low rolling resistance to promote vehicle fuel economy, the Dynapro HP2 tire also delivers all-season traction in dry, wet and wintry conditions.

Hankook Ventus S1 noble 2 (H452) $60 rebate – The ultra-high performance, all-season Ventus S1 noble 2 provides efficient water evacuation, offering impressive wet handling and braking. The tire is designed to prevent unwanted road noise and increase cornering grip, while state-of-the-art carving edges provide improved traction in winter conditions.

Hankook Dynapro HT (RH12) $50 rebate – The Dynapro HT provides drivers of light trucks, vans and SUVs with improved all-season traction and lower rolling resistance for improved vehicle fuel economy and longer tread wear.

Hankook KINERGY GT (H436) $50 rebate – Comfortable driving is done best when supported by the Kinergy GT. Whether wet, dry or wintry, it delivers outstanding performance to get you where you want to go.

Hankook KINERGY PT (H737) $50 rebate – The highest-rated tire in its market segment, the Kinergy PT provides low rolling resistance that results in high mileage. It is the first Hankook tire to be made exclusively in the United States and is tailored to the needs of American drivers.

Hankook KINERGY ST (H735) $50 rebate – All on-road conditions can be handled by the new Kinergy ST. Its two wide steel belts and optimized tread block stiffness have it equipped to provide maximum comfort in all seasons.

Hankook Ventus V2 Concept 2 (H457) $50 rebate – A unique tire for unique drivers, the Ventus V2 Concept 2 is perfect for drivers in need of a versatile ride. The dynamic and technical tread design and a new material wide belt offer the optimal tread stiffness and excellent handling performance that has earned this model multiple awards.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires, as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook America is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., a Forbes 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea and led by CEO Soo Il Lee.

