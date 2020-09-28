Hankook Tire Sponsors First-Ever MLB Wild Card Series

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hankook Tire, the Official Tire of Major League Baseball, will be the presenting sponsor of the 2020 American League and National League Wild Card Series. For the first time in MLB history, the Wild Card round has expanded to a 16-team, best-of-three series format, which is modified from the traditional four-team, single-game playoff structure which began in 2012.

This new format created specifically for the 2020 Postseason features the top eight teams in each league and will be played at the home ballparks of each league's top four seeds. The inaugural Wild Card Series presented by Hankook leads off with the American League on Tuesday, September 29 and the National League following on Wednesday, September 30. All eight series are presented by Hankook and will be televised exclusively in the U.S. by ESPN and TBS.

"We are proud to be the presenting sponsor of the American League and National League Wild Card Series," said Sooil Lee, President of Hankook Tire America Corp. "While it has been an unprecedented and unpredictable year, we are thrilled to be part of this historic MLB Postseason."

Hankook Tire has been the presenting sponsor of the American League and National League Wild Card Games since its partnership with MLB began in 2018.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

SOURCE Hankook Tire America Corp.

