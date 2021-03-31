Hanna Andersson Announces New Leadership Roles

PORTLAND, Ore., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading premium children's wear brand Hanna Andersson has named Sally Pofcher as its new Chief Executive Officer. Pofcher joins an impressive, predominantly female executive team that is committed to outfitting the adventure of childhood. The Hanna Andersson brand ethos is one of high quality, happy designs, and signature fabrication and fit, dedicated to children's independence and growth.

Pofcher, the first mother to serve as CEO since the brand's founder Gun Denhart, brings over 20 years of expertise in digital consumer knowledge, brand building, and retail experience to the company. Most recently, Pofcher served as an Operating Partner at L Catterton, a leading consumer growth private equity firm, where she advised on deal evaluation and portfolio company performance in the Growth Fund, and was a valued Board Member for multiple businesses, including Sweaty Betty and Cover FX. Previously, she was Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at PaperSource, where she led 8 years of double-digit sales and profit growth, as well as a successful investor transition. She held prior leadership roles as SVP of Strategy and Business Development at The Gap and a Partner at McKinsey and Company.

Throughout her expansive career, Pofcher has not only proven to be a skilled digital and brand innovation executive, but also a storyteller who connects deeply with the brands and consumers she serves.

"As both an executive and a longtime customer and fan of the brand, I am thrilled to be joining the Hanna Andersson team," said Pofcher. "When my children grew up wearing Hannas, I admired the company's commitment to quality, durability, and sustainable practices, including the use of organic cotton and a focus on hand-me-down quality, or as we like to call it, 'Hanna-me-down' quality. The founding principles of Hanna Andersson were ahead of their time, and are still exactly right for this moment. As CEO, I am excited to share this brand with a new generation of diverse parents and families, and more fully express our brand spirit through storytelling and product innovations that continue to deliver inspiring prints and silhouettes while drawing on more sustainable sources."

In addition to announcing Sally Pofcher as CEO, Hanna Andersson has welcomed Portland native Pamela Neferkara to the Board as an Independent Director. Neferkara is a deeply experienced brand leader possessing mastery of the digital ecosystem from online to physical retail. A former Nike Vice-President, Neferkara is a strong coach and mentor of large, diverse, multi-national teams with a track record of hiring and developing high performers. In her role at Hanna Andersson, Neferkara will be a strong thought-partner on opportunities to improve the digital/e-commerce customer experience, as well as on perpetuating the brand's DE&I values, particularly as they bring on new talent.

"There is good reason why Hanna Andersson's consumers are so loyal, and I'm pleased to be joining the board at this critical juncture as the brand looks to expand its consumer base," said Neferkara. "Known for products with amazing quality, beautiful designs and lovable prints, I'm excited to be part of bringing 'Hanna Happiness' to more and more families."

Hanna Andersson has been outfitting the adventure of childhood for over 30 years by creating Hanna-me-down quality children's clothing with happy designs that are constructed for comfort and made for play. By embracing the Scandinavian principles of simplicity, independence, and sustainability, Hanna Andersson's high-quality, organic cotton products allow children the freedom to develop their imaginations while experimenting with the world around them.

ABOUT HANNA ANDERSSON:

Hanna Andersson was founded in 1983 and is a leading premium children's apparel and lifestyle brand committed to outfitting the adventure of childhood. Hanna Andersson is known for its iconic, globally recognized products with happy designs, Hanna-me-down quality, and construction details that eliminate the rub. The company's products are designed for children ages newborn to 12 years, with a complementary assortment of family apparel. Hanna Andersson reaches its customers through a seamless omnichannel platform encompassing e-commerce, catalog and brick-and-mortar retail stores. Known as the original maker of Family Matching Pajamas, Hanna Andersson has built a cult following and is a favorite amongst celebrities including Gabrielle Union, Kate Hudson, Kristen Bell, Taylor Swift, and Thomas Rhett. ( www.hannaandersson.com )

CONTACT:

Alex Scott

Full Picture

Account Executive

[email protected]

SOURCE Hanna Andersson

Related Links

http://www.hannaandersson.com

