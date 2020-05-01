Hanna Andersson, Polyconcept North America Partner to Distribute Custom Teddy Bears, Bring Joy to Customers During COVID-19 Quarantine

PORTLAND, Ore., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanna Andersson, a privately held children's apparel company with a heritage of Scandinavian design and sustainable creation, is partnering with Polyconcept North America (PCNA), the world's leading supplier of promotional products, to distribute 10,000 custom teddy bears to Hanna Andersson customers during the COVID-19 public health crisis.

The adorable six-inch teddy bears, donning custom designed T-shirts, will be included as a "surprise and delight" promotion for Hanna Andersson customers beginning late April and available as supplies last. The goal of distributing the teddy bears is to spark joy and encourage recipients to participate in the Teddy Bear Hunt, a social distancing scavenger hunt where players see how many stuffed bears they can spot perched in windows. The Teddy Bear Hunt is currently being played by children (and adults!) around the world.

"One of Hanna Andersson's key pillars is to encourage children to develop their imaginations and grow with independence and happiness, in everyday play and with every family moment," said Mike Edwards, President and CEO of Hanna Andersson. "Through PCNA's generous donation of 10,000 teddy bears and our own design team's playful T-shirt design, we hope to offer a smile and bring everyone closer together during this uncertain and prolonged period of lockdown."

"Since the start of the Covid-19 crisis, our PCNA Cares program has primarily focused on donations to first responders, including sanitizers and other critical items", said Neil Ringel, CEO of Polyconcept. "We see this partnership with Hanna Andersson and donation of these adorable bears, as an extension of these efforts, to bring some joy to children in these trying times."

About Hanna Andersson

Hanna Andersson ( hannaandersson.com ) is a premium children's apparel and lifestyle brand that has been creating clothing that allows kids the freedom to play and develop their independence for over 35 years. The brand is a trusted source for parents who want the softest, safe, and organic, most durably crafted apparel for their children. Inspired by a love and appreciation of family, Hanna Andersson believes the most meaningful memories happen in the simplest moments.

About Polyconcept

PCNA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Polyconcept, the world's leading promotional products supplier. With headquarters near Pittsburgh, PA., PCNA operates Trimark, Leed's, Bullet, ETS Express and JournalBooks, offering customers the industry's biggest and most diverse collection of promotional products. To learn more, go to pcna.com .

CONTACT: Alexandra Scott, [email protected]

SOURCE Hanna Andersson

