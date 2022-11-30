Hannah Bourgeois Selected to Serve as a Board Member for the Public Relations Society of America's Public Affairs and Government Section

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hannah Bourgeois, ADA Compliance Marketing Associate for Conceptual Communications, has been selected to serve as a Board Member for the Public Relations Society of America's (PRSA) Public Affairs and Government Section (PAG).

"I was incredibly honored to be nominated and look forward to serving in a leadership role for the PAG Section," said Hannah Bourgeois. "My goal is to ensure communications professionals have the knowledge and tools they need to meet ADA compliance when creating and disseminating public notices and information."

According to the PRSA, the PAG Section is made up of more than 1,000 communications and public relations practitioners who serve all levels of government and branches of the military. Through in-person and virtual opportunities, newsletters and more, the PAG Section offers training and resources to help government communications professionals increase their skills and make new contacts.

To learn more about the PAG Section of the PRSA and the events and initiatives they offer visit https://www.prsa.org/home/get-involved/professional-interest-sections/public-affairs-and-government-section.

