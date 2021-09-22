Hannah Copeland, MD, FACS, FACC is recognized by Continental Who's Who

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hannah Copeland, MD, FACS, FACC, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Surgeon for her outstanding work in the field of Medicine and for her professional excellence at Lutheran Health Physicians.

As a Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeon, she cares for patients who require all aspects of advanced cardiovascular procedures. She routinely provides heart transplants, mechanical circulatory support, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), and cardiac critical care medicine.

Hannah Copeland, MD, FACS, FACC

In 2020, Dr. Copeland joined the Lutheran Heart Physicians, with five years of experience in the medical field. She has previously worked at the University of Mississippi Medical Center as a member of the cardiac surgery team. Throughout her career, she has contributed to many research presentations and publications on a wide array of topics.

To begin her distinguished career, Dr. Copeland first attended the University of Missouri Kansas City School of Medicine in Kansas City, MO. She next completed a residency at the General Surgery University of California in San Diego, CA. Dr. Copeland completed a Fellowship in Cardio Surgery Transplant at Indiana University in Indianapolis, IN. She is board-certified in Thoracic Surgery.

To remain abreast of developments in the field, Dr. Copeland is affiliated with the American College of Cardiology, American College of Surgeons, American Society of Transplant Surgeons, American Society of Transplantation, and the Association of Academic Surgery.

For more information, visit https://www.lutheranhealthphysicians.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

