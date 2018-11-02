Hannon Armstrong Added to the MSCI US REIT Index

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HASI) ("Hannon Armstrong"), a capital provider focused on sustainable infrastructure markets that address climate change, has been added to the MSCI US REIT Index, effective as of market close on November 30, 2018.

The MSCI US REIT Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is comprised of equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). The index represents about 99% of the US REIT universe.

"We are focused on mitigating the effects of climate change while consistently providing a return on investment to our shareholders. We have stayed true to both these missions, and our inclusion to the MSCI US REIT Index is a further testament to our continued growth," said Jeff Eckel, President & CEO of Hannon Armstrong. "Every project we finance is measured for its potential to reduce carbon emissions or increase resiliency to adverse weather events. As investors are increasingly seeking ESG investments and to invest with companies that make a positive impact on the environment, we anticipate adding more impactful investments to our portfolio."

About Hannon Armstrong

With over 30 years of experience, Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) is a capital provider focused on reducing the impact of, or increasing resilience to, climate change. Our portfolio includes efficiency, renewable energy and resiliency assets that generate long-term, recurring and largely predictable cash flows or cost savings from proven technologies. With scientific consensus that climate warming trends are linked to human activities, we believe our firm is well positioned to generate better risk-adjusted returns by investing in the assets that reduce carbon emissions. We are based in Annapolis, MD.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Some of the information contained in this press release is forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended that are subject to risks and uncertainties. For these statements, we claim the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in such Sections. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. When we use the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "may" or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include those discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 as amended by our Amendment No. 1 to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 (collectively, our "2017 Form 10-K") that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as in other periodic reports that we file with the SEC. Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking:

our expected returns and performance of our investments;

the state of government legislation, regulation and policies that support or enhance the economic feasibility of sustainable infrastructure projects, including energy efficiency and renewable energy projects and the general market demands for such projects;

market trends in our industry, energy markets, commodity prices, interest rates, the debt and lending markets or the general economy;

our business and investment strategy;

availability of opportunities to invest in projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions or mitigate the impact of climate change including energy efficiency and renewable energy projects and our ability to complete potential new opportunities in our pipeline;

our relationships with originators, investors, market intermediaries and professional advisers;

competition from other providers of capital;

our or any other companies' projected operating results;

actions and initiatives of the federal, state and local governments and changes to federal, state and local government policies, regulations, tax laws and rates and the execution and impact of these actions, initiatives and policies;

the state of the U.S. economy generally or in specific geographic regions, states or municipalities, economic trends and economic recoveries;

our ability to obtain and maintain financing arrangements on favorable terms, including securitizations;

general volatility of the securities markets in which we participate;

changes in the value of our assets, our portfolio of assets and our investment and underwriting process;

the impact of weather conditions, natural disasters, accidents or equipment failures or other events that disrupt the operation of our investments or negatively impact on the value our assets;

rates of default or decreased recovery rates on our assets;

interest rate and maturity mismatches between our assets and any borrowings used to fund such assets;

changes in interest rates, including the flattening of the yield curve, and the market value of our assets and target assets;

changes in commodity prices, including continued low natural gas prices;

effects of hedging instruments on our assets or liabilities;

the degree to which our hedging strategies may or may not protect us from risks, such as interest rate volatility;

impact of and changes in accounting guidance and similar matters;

our ability to maintain our qualification as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes (a "REIT");

our ability to maintain our exemption from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act");

availability of and our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel;

estimates relating to our ability to generate sufficient cash in the future to operate our business and to make distributions to our stockholders; and

our understanding of our competition.

Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs, assumptions and expectations as of the date of this press release. Any forward- looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. Except as required by law, we are not obligated to, and do not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this earnings release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

