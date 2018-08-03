Hannon Armstrong Announces $0.33 per Share Quarterly Dividend

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. ("Hannon Armstrong," or the "Company") (NYSE : HASI ), a capital and services provider focused on sustainable infrastructure markets that address climate change, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of common stock, payable on October 11, 2018, to stockholders of record on October 3, 2018. Based upon the Company's common stock closing price of $21.50 per share on September 11, 2018, the dividend represents an annualized yield of 6.1%.

About Hannon Armstrong

Hannon Armstrong (NYSE : HASI ) is a capital and services provider to the sustainable infrastructure markets focused on reducing climate changing greenhouse gas emissions ("GHG" emissions) as well as mitigating the impact of, or increasing resiliency to, climate change. With scientific consensus that climate warming trends are linked to human activities, we believe our firm is well positioned to generate better risk-adjusted returns by investing in the assets that reduce carbon emissions. We are based in Annapolis, MD.

Forward Looking Statements



Some of the information in this press release contains forward-looking statements and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this press release, words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "may," "target," or similar expressions, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include those discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as well as in other reports that we file with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs, assumptions and expectations as of the date of this press release. We disclaim any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements reflecting new estimates, events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Contact: Investor/Media Relations

Phone: 410-571-6189

Email: investors@hannonarmstrong.com

SOURCE Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hannonarmstrong.com

