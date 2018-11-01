Hannon Armstrong Management to Present at Baird 2018 Global Industrials Conference

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. ("Hannon Armstrong," "we," "our" or the "Company") (NYSE: HASI), a capital provider focused on sustainable infrastructure markets that address climate change, today announced that Jeffrey Eckel, President & CEO, will present at the 2018 Baird Global Industrials Conference to be held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago, IL on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 9:30 am CT.

Mr. Eckel's presentation will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the Company's website, www.hannonarmstrong.com. To listen to the presentation, please go to the "Investors" section of the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the broadcast to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly following the conference on our website, and will be accessible for 90 days.

Management will hold one-on-one and small group meetings with investors at the conference. A copy of the presentation that the Company will use for upcoming investor meetings will also be available on our website under, "HASI Investor Relations Presentation – November 2018."

About Hannon Armstrong

With over 30 years of experience, Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) is a capital provider focused on reducing the impact of, or increasing resiliency to, climate change. Our portfolio includes efficiency, renewable energy and resiliency assets that generate long-term, recurring and largely predictable cash flows or cost savings from proven technologies. With scientific consensus that climate warming trends are linked to human activities, we believe our firm is well positioned to generate better risk-adjusted returns by investing in the assets that reduce carbon emissions. We are based in Annapolis, MD.

Contact: Investor/Media Relations

Phone: 410-571-6189

Email: investors@hannonarmstrong.com

