Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. ("Hannon Armstrong," "we", "our", or the "Company") (NYSE: HASI) announced today that it is commencing a public offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock. The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 750,000 additional shares of common stock.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Baird, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS Investment Bank and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as a co-manager. The underwriters propose to offer the shares of common stock from time to time for sale in negotiated transactions or otherwise, at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and has become effective. The offering will be made by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering can be obtained by contacting BofA Merrill Lynch, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, 777 East Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202-5391, telephone: 1-800-792-2473, or email: syndicate@rwbaird.com.; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or email: prospectus@morganstanley.com; UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, telephone: 888-827-7275, or email: olprospectusrequest@ubs.com; or Wells Fargo Securities, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 375 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10152, telephone: 800-326-5897, or email: cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the offered shares, nor shall there be any sale of such shares in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Hannon Armstrong

With over 30 years of experience, Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) is a capital provider focused on reducing the impact of, or increasing resiliency to, climate change. Our portfolio includes efficiency, renewable energy and resiliency assets with a focus on long-term, recurring and largely predictable cash flows or cost savings from proven technologies. With scientific consensus that climate warming trends are linked to human activities, we believe our firm is well positioned to generate better risk-adjusted returns by investing in the assets that reduce carbon emissions. We are based in Annapolis, MD.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information in this press release contains forward-looking statements and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this press release, words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "may," "target," or similar expressions, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include those discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, which was filed with the SEC, as well as in other reports that the Company files with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs, assumptions and expectations as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements reflecting new estimates, events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Contact: Investor/Media Relations

Phone: 410-571-6189

Email: investors@hannonarmstrong.com

