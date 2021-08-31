Hansa Biopharma announces participation in Fall investor conferences and provides updated financial calendar

LUND, Sweden , Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma AB "Hansa", (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA), the pioneer in enzyme technology for rare immunological conditions, today announced that the Company's management team will present at the following upcoming investor conferences during September 2021:

Erik Penser Access Minibolags dag, Malmö Tuesday August 31, 2021 at 17:15 (CET)

at 17:15 (CET) Pareto Securities Health Care Conference on Thursday September 2 2021 , at 13:10 (CET)

, at 13:10 (CET) Redburn Gene Therapy Virtual Summit Tuesday September 7, 2021 at 17:35 (CET)/16:35 (BST)

at 17:35 (CET)/16:35 (BST) H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference Monday September 13, 2021 at 13:00 (CET)/ 7:00am (EST)

at 13:00 (CET)/ Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference Tuesday September 14, 2021 (1x1 meetings only)

(1x1 meetings only) Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference Thursday September 16, 2021 (1x1 meetings only)

(1x1 meetings only) Danske Bank Life Science Seminar "Platform companies" Friday September 17, 2021 at 13:00 (CET)

A link to the applicable presentations and webcasts will be available under the "Events & Presentations" section on the Company's website at www.hansabiopharma.com.

Calendar

Aug 31, 2021 Erik Penser Access, Malmö

Sep 2, 2021 Pareto Healthcare Conference, Stockholm (virtual)

Sep 7, 2021 Redburn Gene Therapy Virtual Summit

Sep 10+13, 2021 HC Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference (virtual)

Sep 14, 2021 Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference (virtual)

Sep 16, 2021 BAML Global Healthcare Conference (virtual)

Sep 17, 2021 Danske Bank Life Science event "Platform companies" (virtual)

Sep 30, 2021 Erik Penser Temadag Särläkemedel, Stockholm

Oct 21, 2021 Interim report for Jan-Sep 2021

Oct 22+26, 2021 Kempen NDRS EU/US (virtual)

Nov 10, 2021 Ökonomisk Ugebrev Life Science Conference, Copenhagen

Nov 16-18, 2021 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference (virtual)

Nov 25, 2021 Erik Penser Banks Bolagsdag, Stockholm/virtual

Dec 1-2, 2021 Geneva MidCap Event (virtual)

Jan 9-13, 2022 JP Morgan week, San Francisco

Feb 3, 2022 Year-End report for Jan - Dec 2021

April 7, 2022 Annual Report 2021

April 21, 2022 Interim report for Jan - Mar 2022

For further information, please contact:

Klaus Sindahl, Head of Investor Relations

Hansa Biopharma

Mobile: +46 (0) 709-298 269

E-mail: [email protected]

Katja Margell

Head of Corporate Communications

Hansa Biopharma

Mobile: +46 (0) 768-198 326

E-mail: [email protected]

