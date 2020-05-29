Hansa Biopharma Appoints Achim Kaufhold as CMO to Support the Expansion Outside Transplantation

LUND, Sweden, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma, the leader in immunomodulatory enzyme technology for rare IgG mediated diseases, today announced that the Company has appointed Professor Achim Kaufhold, a very seasoned senior pharmaceutical executive within immunology, infectious diseases and oncology as Chief Medical Officer. Achim Kaufhold brings considerable experience in taking products from early discovery through development to the market. Most recently, he served as CMO and Member of the Executive Committee at Basilea Pharmaceutica in Switzerland.

"I am very happy that we have managed to attract Achim Kaufhold as CMO", says Søren Tulstrup, President and CEO, Hansa Biopharma. "2020 promises to be a transformative year for our company with the potential EU regulatory approval of imlifidase in kidney transplantation and top line data from the first phase 2 trial in autoimmune diseases.

Achim Kaufhold's extensive international experience within the pharmaceutical industry, as well as his track record from successfully bringing products all the way from the laboratory to the bedside of the patient, will add substantial value to our team".

"I am excited to join Hansa Biopharm, and I am really impressed by the science and the potential that the immunomodulatory enzyme technology offers across a broad range of indications", says Achim Kaufhold.

"I look forward to contributing to the further development of a commercial stage company and help leveraging the unique technology platform also beyond kidney transplantation".

