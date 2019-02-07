Hansa Biopharma appoints Donato Spota as new Chief Financial Officer

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma AB, the leader in immunomodulatory enzyme technology for rare IgG-mediated diseases, today announced the appointment of Mr. Donato Spota as new Chief Financial Officer, effective May 15, 2019. Eva-Maria Joed, currently serving as CFO, will continue in the company as Vice President, Finance & Administration, reporting to Mr. Spota.

Mr. Spota is a senior executive with more than 20 years of international pharmaceutical industry experience, including strategic finance, investor relations and international capital markets transactions. Prior to joining Hansa, Mr. Spota was with Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a Swiss listed biopharmaceutical company, for 16 years where he served as CFO for the past five years.

Søren Tulstrup, President & CEO of Hansa Biopharma, said: "We are very pleased to welcome Donato as our new CFO and a member of our executive team. With his extensive international experience as CFO of a listed, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, Donato will be a very valuable addition to our team as we continue the transformation of Hansa Biopharma and grow our operations and organization."

Prior to the appointment of Mr. Spota as CFO at Basilea, he held other senior financial leadership positions, including Global Head of Finance & Services and Head of Global Controlling. Previously, Mr. Spota held senior positions in financial planning and controlling at F. Hoffmann-La Roche for six years in Basel, Switzerland.

Mr. Spota holds a degree in Information Technology from the Swiss Bundesamt für Berufsbildung und Technologie and a Master's degree inBusiness Administration from the Hochschule für Wirtschaft und Umwelt.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 8:00 am CET on February 7, 2019.

About Hansa Biopharma

Hansa Biopharma AB (NASDAQ Stockholm:HNSA) is harnessing its proprietary immunomodulatory enzyme technology platform to develop treatments for rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, transplant rejection and cancer. The Company's lead product, imlifidase, is a unique antibody-degrading enzyme in late-stage clinical development to enable kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients, with additional clinical studies in acute autoimmune indications. Hansa's research and development program is advancing the next generation of the Company's technology to develop novel IgG-cleaving enzymes with lower immunogenicity, suitable for repeat dosing in relapsing autoimmune diseases and oncology. Hansa Biopharma is based in Lund, Sweden.

