Hansa Biopharma Interim Report Jan-Mar 2020. EMA Process on Track; an Opinion From the CHMP is Expected in the Second Quarter 2020

LUND, Sweden, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma, the leader in immunomodulatory enzyme technology for rare IgG mediated diseases, today announced its business update and interim report for the first quarter 2020.

Highlights for the first quarter 2020

The ongoing review of the MAA for imlifidase in Europe by EMA is on track. Responses to Day 180 questions were submitted for EMA review at the end of Q1. A formal adoption of outstanding questions, including definition of patients and design of the post approval study, is expected at CHMP April session. CHMP Opinion expected at a subsequent CHMP meeting in Q2 2020.

Discussions with the FDA on the design of a randomized, controlled trial in kidney transplantation in the US is progressing according to plan. Submission of the study protocol is expected in Q2, and recruitment of the first patient is targeted for the fourth quarter of this year.

Long-term follow-up data from patients in the Phase 2 trials was presented at the Cutting Edge of Transplantation Summit on March 6, 2020 demonstrating two-year graft survival of 89% after imlifidase treatment and transplantation.

Enrollment in the investigator initiated Anti-GBM study was completed at the end of January 2020 . The completion marks an important milestone for Hansa Biopharma's expansion beyond transplantation. In the Phase 2 studies in Guillain Barré Syndrome (GBS) and Antibody Mediated Rejection (AMR) four patients were enrolled in each of the studies by end of March 2020 .

The COVID-19 pandemic may impact parts of Hansa Biopharma's business, namely: recruitment timelines of ongoing clinical studies, start of recruitment into the US trial, the potential European launch of imlifidase in kidney transplantation and the financing strategy.

CSO Christian Kjellman has assumed an expanded responsibility as CSO and COO effective February 2020 as the Company prepares to implement a focused launch strategy through leading transplantation clinics across Europe .

Consonance Capital Management LP, reported being a new major shareholder in Hansa Biopharma as per March 9, 2020 with shareholdings greater than 5% of total shares outstanding.

Investments in R&D and SG&A increased in the first quarter to SEK 53m (Q1'19: SEK 43m ) and SEK 39m ( SEK 29m ), respectively. Cash position was SEK 477m at the end of March 2020 . Cash flow from operating activities for the first quarter ended at SEK -121m ( SEK -102m ).

Søren Tulstrup, President and CEO of Hansa Biopharma, comments

"Hansa Biopharma's strategy to transform the organization into a fully integrated, commercial stage global biopharmaceutical company continues according to plan. Our top priority is to get our lead compound, imlifidase, to market to enable lifesaving kidney transplants for highly sensitized patients, who currently cannot receive this standard of care treatment

In Europe, our MAA for imlifidase in kidney transplant is currently under review by EMA. I am pleased that the review process is progressing according to plan and that we can expect an opinion from the CHMP in the second quarter, as previously guided.

Throughout the review process, we have had positive and constructive discussions with EMA with frequent interactions over the past year. We are now in the final process of addressing the outstanding questions, including definition of patients and design of the post approval study.

If approved, imlifidase for kidney transplantation will be the first of the drug candidates in our internal pipeline addressing conditions with high unmet medical need to receive regulatory approval, enabling the Company to transform itself into a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company."

