Hansa Biopharma to host conference call to provide Year-End report 2020 and Business Update
Jan 27, 2021, 02:17 ET
LUND, Sweden, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma will publish its Year-End report 2020 at 8:00 CET on February 4, 2021. All interested parties are invited to participate in a telephone conference, which will include a presentation of the interim results and a business update, on the same date at 14:00 CET/2:00pm EST.
The event will be hosted by Hansa Biopharma's CEO, Søren Tulstrup, and CFO, Donato Spota, and the presentation will be held in English.
Slides used in the presentation will be live on the company website during the call under "Events & Webcast," and will also be made available online after the call.
To participate in the telephone conference, please use the dial-in details provided below:
Sweden: +46 8 50 55 83 50
United Kingdom: +44 333 300 92 72
United States: +1 833 526 83 47
The webcast will be available on https://streams.eventcdn.net/hansa/2020h2/register
For further information, please contact:
Klaus Sindahl
Head of Investor Relations
Hansa Biopharma
Mobile: +46 (0) 709-298 269
E-mail: [email protected]
Katja Margell
Head of Corporate Communications
Hansa Biopharma
Mobile: +46 (0) 768-198 326
E-mail: [email protected]
